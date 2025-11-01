Bihar Election 2025: NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan Manifesto Comparison – From Promises To Policies – What’s On Both Sides?

Bihar Election 2025: The upcoming Bihar elections are not just a high-stakes battle for political parties to prove their strength and popularity; they are also an opportunity for voters to hold their leaders accountable and make their voices heard.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) — faces a strong challenge from the Mahagathbandhan, an opposition alliance spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 14.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For voters to select the best of the leaders and make an informed decision, they need to know what the major alliances are promising.

Also Read- Bihar Election 2025: Make Or Break Seats And Constituencies To Keep An Eye On This Poll Season?

NDA's Promises For Bihar

1- Employment: One crore government jobs; formation of mega skill centres in each district; 100 MSME parks

2- Women Empowerment: Women will receive assistance of up to Rs. 2 lakh under the women's employment scheme; one crore women to become Lakhpati Didis; under 'Mission Crorepati', women entrepreneurs will become crorepatis.

3- Education: Rs. 2,000 per month for all Scheduled Caste (SC) students enrolled in higher education institutes; Free and quality education for KG to PG students coming from poor families; nutritious breakfast along with mid-day meals in schools; and more.

4- Agriculture: Investment of Rs. 1 lakh crore in agri-infrastructure; seven expressways and 3,600 km rail track will be modernised; Kisan Samman Nidhi assistance will be increased from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 9,000; and more.

5- Development: 50 lakh new, permanent housing, free rations, 125 units of free electricity, and social pensions; building of a world-class Medicity and a medical college in every district; metro in four new cities; international airports in Patna, Darbhanga, and more.

Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto Promises

1- Employment: The manifesto pledges that within 20 days of the formation of the INDIA bloc government, at least one member of every family will be provided with a government job; 1,25,00,000 jobs will be created during the tenure; a minimum stipend for government internships will be ensured

2- Women Empowerment: Women will receive financial assistance of Rs. 2,500 per month starting in December under the Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana and Rs. 30,000 per year for the next five years, and more.

3- Education: Graduate and post-graduate youths will be given Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3,000 unemployment allowance will be given; a uniform school system and quality education will be ensured; and more.

4- Agriculture: Farmers will be guaranteed the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price; farmers will be provided 10 hours of free electricity per day for farming; cold storage and other storage facilities for agricultural produce will be established at the district and the subdivision level.

5- Development: Under the Han Swasthaya Suraksha Yojana, free insurance up to Rs. 25 lakh will be provided to individuals below the poverty line; all government hospitals will provide free checkups and medicines; and more.

While the NDA banks on continuity and governance, the Mahagathbandhan aims to offer change through social justice and economic reforms. Ultimately, it will be the people of Bihar who decide which vision aligns best with their aspirations for growth, stability, and progress in the years ahead.