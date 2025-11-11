Bihar Election 2025: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan - Strengths And Weaknesses | A Comparison

Bihar Election 2025: The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. Notably, Bihar saw a record polling in the assembly polls.

The results will make it clear who the people chose and whether the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will return to power or whether the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, was able to woo the citizens.

NDA: Strengths And Weaknesses

The strengths of NDA in the Bihar Election 2025 are-

1- Nitish Kumar as the principal face of the alliance. His two-decade presence in state politics could still resonate with a section of voters.

2- According to IANS, BJP-JDU organisational networks are considered among the NDA’s strongest assets.

3- Central government programs and recently announced schemes, particularly those targeting women, old-age pensions, scholarships, and local infrastructure, are also being projected prominently.

4- The NDA is also focusing on unity within its traditional social base -- upper castes, EBCs, and women.

The weaknesses of NDA in the Bihar Election 2025 are-

1- Twenty years in power have also created pockets of dissatisfaction, as per IANS.

2- Job creation, corruption allegations are among the topics that could hurt NDA in the elections.

3- Mahagathbandhan’s aggressive campaign around unemployment, inflation, and law-and-order is seen as a challenge.

4- The Prashant Kishor factor cannot be overlooked. Jan Suraaj is drawing noticeable interest.

Mahagathbandhan: Strengths And Weaknesses

The strengths of Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Election 2025 are-

1- IANS reported that the alliance’s core support base continues to be the M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) social bloc, which together accounts for roughly 32 per cent of Bihar’s population and historically provides the RJD with a stable vote share.

2- Tejashwi Yadav’s campaign focuses on unemployment and the distress of migrant workers.

3- The alliance has also put a caste-based census at the centre of its campaign narrative.

4- Both the RJD and Congress have been actively engaging young voters on issues related to various points.

The weaknesses of Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Election 2025 are-

1- During seat-sharing negotiations, differences between the RJD and Congress became publicly visible, signalling coordination challenges within the bloc.

2- The Congress also lacks a strong state-level face.

3- Compared to the NDA’s structured booth-level network, the Grand Alliance’s organisational presence at the grassroots remains relatively weak — particularly in rural regions.

4- In addition, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj campaign, which is drawing interest among young and educated voters, may also dent the Mahagathbandhan’s vote share.

