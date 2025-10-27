Bihar Election 2025: New Faces, Old Battle - Testing Luck Or Political Pulse Of State?

Bihar Election 2025: Several new faces from different parties are stepping into the arena, ready to test their political fortunes in one of India’s most closely watched state battles.

As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, the political landscape is witnessing a wave of fresh momentum, with new faces from major political parties making their presence felt. These leaders are testing more than their luck — they are testing their legacies, revisiting old battles, and channeling renewed enthusiasm into the campaign.

From local youth leaders to political debutants with strong social media presence, this election is shaping up to be a mix of experience, aspiration, and experimentation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As the two major forces — the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan — gear up for a fierce electoral battle, the political temperature in Bihar is steadily rising.

New Faces In This Bihar Election (Party-Wise)

#BJP (Name - Seat)

1- Maithili Thakur - Alinagar

2- Rakesh Ojha - Shahpur

3- Ratnesh Kushwaha - Patna Sahib

4- Sanjay Gupta - Kumhrar

#JD(U) (Name - Seat)

1- Ruhail Ranjan - Islampur

2- Vikas Kumar Singh (Jishu Singh) - Raghunathpur

3- Kavita Saha - Madhepura

4- Nachiket Mandal - Jamalpur

#RJD (Name - Seat)

1- Dr. Karishma Rai - Parsa

2- Khesari Lal Yadav - Chapra

3- Osama Shahab - Raghunathpur

4- Shivani Shukla - Lalganj

#Congress (Name - Seat)

1- Shashant Shekhar - Patna Sahib

2- Md Irfan Alam - Kasba

#Jan Suraaj (Name - Seat)

1- Dr. Jagriti Thakur - Morwa

2- Ritesh Pandey - Kargahar

3- YB Giri - Manjhi

4- Krishna Chandra (KC) Sinha- Kumhrar

The Bihar election is more than just another political event — it’s a reflection of the state’s evolving voter mindset. It will be a spectacle to watch as the new generation of leaders attempts to break through traditional loyalties and win the people’s trust.