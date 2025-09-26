Bihar Election 2025: Nishant Kumar To Replace ‘Ailing Nitish Kumar In JD(U)? Political Debate Intensifies

Bihar Election 2025: With Bihar Assembly Elections scheduled for Oct-Nov 2025, the state’s political atmosphere is already charged with debates, controversies, and shifting narratives. Alongside discussions on alliances and caste equations, two issues are shaping the pre-election debates: questions about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s health, whether he is fit or not, and speculations surrounding his son Nishant Kumar’s entry into active politics.



The recent controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has given a new angle to the political debate. For the first time in Bihar’s history, voters were asked to revalidate their eligibility despite a revision having already been completed earlier in January this year. This move has triggered criticism from opposition parties, civil society, and political analysts, who have called it “impractical” and “chaotic.”

Social Media Narratives Targeting Nitish Kumar’s Health



In recent weeks, opposition parties and their supporters on social media have raised questions about Nitish Kumar’s health. Viral videos and edited clips have circulated, projecting the Chief Minister as unfit to continue leading the state. These online narratives have sparked heated exchanges between rival political parties. RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has time and again questioned Nitish Kumar’s fitness.



Responding to the criticism, Naval Sharma, state spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United), strongly defended the Chief Minister. “Showing Nitish Kumar’s bad health conditions on social media is a fake narrative. Oppositions are doing this to discredit his image,” Sharma said. He stressed that Nitish Kumar personally reviews development projects every day and continues to maintain a disciplined schedule.

Talking about Nitish’s visit to Samastipur during his Pragati Yatra, Sharma said, “It was raining heavily, yet Nitish Kumar still conducted his review of development projects. This proves his seriousness and commitment towards Bihar.”

“Opposition Won’t Benefit From Fake Agenda”: JD(U)



Sharma further argued that the health debate is nothing but “negative PR” by the opposition. “On the basis of a few viral videos, the opposition is trying to spread this narrative. They have edited videos of the Chief Minister and are running a false campaign,” he alleged.

Targeting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav,he said, “Tejashwi is physically more inactive than Nitish Kumar, even though he is much younger. People of Bihar know the truth. Such fake agendas are limited to TV debates only. On the ground, Nitish Kumar has a strong impact.”



Calling CM Nitish a “committed leader,” Sharma added that, “If anyone surveys the land in Bihar, they will realise the developmental work done under Nitish’s leadership. He is more aware of Bihar’s growth today than ever before.”

Debate Over Nishant Kumar’s Political Entry



Parallel to the health debate, speculation continues to grow around Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar’s only son, and his entry into active politics. Nishant, an engineer by profession, has so far kept a low profile but is often seen as a potential successor.



Speaking about this, Naval Sharma said that Nitish Kumar has always opposed dynastic politics. “CM Nitish Kumar has always opposed the political heir system. JD(U) is committed to political ethics. However, Nishant is not only an engineer but also has good political skills,” he added.

Comparing Nishant’s calmness with some aggressive opposition leaders, Sharma said, “See the difference, recently Bhai Virendra from RJD was engaged in an abusive conversation with a panchayat sachiv, whereas Nishant Kumar is calm and composed. He is not arrogant about being a CM’s son or ‘Raj Putra’. JD(U) will feel proud to accept Nishant as a leader if he decides to enter politics. But the final decision rests with Nishant himself”, he added.

Sharma also accused the opposition of playing convenient politics. He said, “If leaders like Rabri Devi, Lalu Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav advocate for Nishant’s entry in politics, it clearly means they want to remove the political heir tag from their own family.” “This is nothing but ‘Suvidhavadi Rajneeti’ (opportunistic politics)” he added.



On Nitish Kumar’s health, RJD Spokesperson Shyam Kumar said, “JD(U) is our opposition party, but as an ideal party, we care for the well-being of Nitish Kumar. If he has any health concerns, he should undergo proper checkups and treatment.”

‘Nishant’s Entry Too Late’



However, political analyst DM Diwakar said, Nishant’s entry in politics is too late, it may limit his possibilities of getting any post in 2025. “There are speculations that Nishant could be made Deputy CM while a BJP candidate will be made CM. But if Nishant takes such a position, many senior JD(U) leaders will feel sidelined,” said Diwakar.



On Nishant’s timing of entry, Diwakar said that “If Nishant had entered politics when Tejashwi did, he would have been a strong CM candidate today. But entering so late means he will not get any significant position in this election.”

He also questioned whether Nishant could inherit Nitish’s “Kurmi leader” status. “Nitish is a recognised Kurmi leader but it’s not guaranteed that Nishant will also get the same identity”, he said.



“Tejashwi has already proven his ability to carry forward Lalu Yadav’s legacy, and Congress’s support has strengthened him. At present, Tejashwi ka palra bhari hai (Tejashwi has the upper hand)”, Diwakar added.

Dr. Shyam Kumar, national spokesperson of the RJD, said, “Every citizen has the right to enter politics. Nishant’s entry is his personal decision, and it should be respected.”

Diwakar explained that Nitish Kumar has ensured continuity in Bihar politics for two decades, often balancing alliances with both NDA and UPA. “Parties have come and gone, but Nitish has survived. NDA has no replacement for him,” he said.



The political analyst also reflected on Nitish’s political journey, pointing out that his decision to support the Waqf Bill resulted in losing a large section of the Muslim vote bank. “Many Muslim leaders shifted to Congress or RJD after that, but Nitish has a strong women’s vote bank, he has done good social engineering that kept him in power,” he added.

The SIR Controversy

The upcoming assembly election results will also be decided by the recent Special Interim Revision (SIR) controversy. For the first time, the Election Commission has asked voters to revalidate their eligibility despite an earlier revision in January.



Calling the move “strange and impractical,” Diwakar said, “This is the first time in history that voters have to prove they are identity again. It makes no sense. Voters are trapped in an unnecessary process. It will not change outcomes; both ruling and opposition parties will face losses from this.”

He accused the BJP of mismanaging the process. “The BJP government is pro in creating chaos. Just like demonetisation created massive confusion, the SIR revision has also created unnecessary hurdles”, Diwakar added.



As Bihar is coming closer to the 2025 Assembly Elections, the political battle is being shaped not just by alliances and caste equations but also by personal narratives, Nitish Kumar’s health and Nishant Kumar’s political future.