Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar has just fired the first shot in Bihar's electoral battleground. And he's not holding back. The Chief Minister released a nearly four-minute video on Saturday that's creating a stir across the state. With elections scheduled for November 6 and 11, Kumar is reminding people why he's ruled Bihar since 2005 and why his opponents shouldn't stand a chance.

When Being 'Bihari' Was An Insult

Kumar started by taking everyone back to 2005. "When I took over, calling someone a Bihari was an insult," he said in the video. "We worked day and night to change that. Now being Bihari is something to be proud of."

And he has a point. Two decades ago, Bihar was in chaos, crime was rampant, law and order had collapsed, and people from the state were often mocked elsewhere.

"The situation was terrible when we started," Kumar reminded voters. "Law and order was our first job. We fixed it."

The Family Dig Everyone Caught

But the real drama came when Kumar took a shot at his rivals, especially Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, without actually naming them.

"We worked for everyoneHindu, Muslim, upper caste, backward, extremely backward, Dalit, Mahadalit. Every section of society got attention," Kumar said. Then he dropped the bomb: "We didn't do anything for our own family."

That line struck a chord. Everyone understands the message, while Lalu’s family allegedly grew richer during his rule, Nitish Kumar claims he stayed honest. Whether true or not, it’s a sharp political jab that every voter in Bihar understands.

Playing The Women's Card

Kumar also went after what he clearly thinks is his biggest achievement, empowering women.

"The previous government did nothing for women," he stated bluntly. "We changed that completely. Now women don't depend on anyone. They can take care of their families on their own."

The Long List Of Achievements

Kumar listed everything his government claims to have improved: education, healthcare, roads, power, water, farming, and jobs. He also thanked Prime Minister Modi for the Centre’s support, keeping his NDA alliance partners happy.

His focus was clear: everyday issues that people actually experience, not big flashy projects with little real impact.

Bihar will vote on November 6 and 11 for all 243 assembly seats, with some bypolls in other states on November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

