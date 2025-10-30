Bihar Polls: 33 Candidates Of Phase 1 Accused Of Murder, 2 Of Rape – RJD, BJP Dominate The Crime List

Bihar Election 2025: Nearly one in four candidates whose fate will be sealed in electronic voting machines during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections faces serious criminal charges. Of the 1,314 candidates contesting 121 seats on November 6, 27 percent are accused in grave offences, including murder, rape and assault on women, according to a report by Bihar Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The findings are based on affidavits filed by the candidates themselves. In all, 423 candidates (roughly 32 percent of the total) have declared criminal cases against them. Of these, 354 are accused in serious offences. The report further reveals that 33 candidates face murder charges, 86 are accused of attempted murder and 42 are linked to crimes against women. Two of the contestants have even disclosed cases related to rape.

The data reveals a troubling trend across party lines. Every candidate of the Communist Party of India (Maxist) or CPI (M) contesting in the first phase is facing serious criminal charges. The figure stands at 80 percent for the CPI and 64 percent for the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) or CPI (ML).

Among the major parties, 60 percent of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates and 56 percent of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominees are accused of serious offences. The Congress follows closely with 52 percent, while the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) has 26 percent and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 20 percent of its candidates facing similar charges. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) reports 18 percent; whereas, the Jan Suraaj Party has 43 percent of its contenders linked to grave cases.

When it comes to overall criminal records, the numbers climb even higher. About 76 percent of RJD candidates have declared criminal cases, followed by 65 percent each from the BJP and the Congress. Both the CPI and the CPI (M) have all their candidates facing criminal charges, while the CPI (ML) reports 93 percent. The JD (U) stands at 39 percent, the AAP at 27 percent and the BSP at 20 percent.

The report also offers a glimpse into the financial and social profile of the contestants. About 40 percent of them are crorepatis, with assets exceeding Rs 1 crore and their average declared wealth stands at Rs 3.26 crore. Nearly half the candidates are graduates or hold higher qualifications, while 40 percent have studied only up to grade 5-12. Women, however, account for just 9 percent of the total contenders.

Inside Bihar’s Cabinet Files

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is contesting from Tarapur constituency in Munger district on a BJP ticket, has declared assets worth Rs 11.5 crore (almost six times more than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar). His movable property is valued at Rs 9.29 crore, while his wife Mamta reported an annual income of Rs 12.7 lakh in 2024-25.

Together they own gold worth Rs 40 lakh, silver worth Rs 75,000 and a Bolero SUV worth Rs 7 lakh. Choudhary, who holds a Doctor of Literature degree, also possesses a rifle worth Rs 4 lakh and a revolver worth Rs 2 lakh inherited from his father.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who belongs to the BJP and is contesting from Lakhisarai, has declared assets exceeding Rs 7.7 crore, with his wife owning the larger share. The couple together owns gold worth Rs 59 lakh and a fleet that includes an XUV 700, a Bolero, a Tavera and a bike. Sinha has liabilities of Rs 12.5 lakh, while his wife owes Rs 10 lakh.

Co-operative Department Minister Prem Kumar, who is seeking a ninth term from Gaya as a BJP nominee, has declared assets worth Rs 3.16 crore, including gold and silver worth about Rs 59 lakh. His affidavit lists a Tata Safari car and firearms valued at Rs 10 lakh.

Animal and Fisheries Resources Minister Renu Devi, a BJP leader contesting from Bettiah in West Champaran district, holds Rs 5.37 crore in total wealth with properties spread across Bettiah, Patna and Kolkata.

She owns gold worth Rs 25.8 lakh, an Innova and a Scorpio together worth Rs 27 lakh and firearms valued at Rs 1.3 lakh.

BJP leader and Health Minister Mangal Pandey, who is contesting from Siwan, faces three criminal cases, has declared assets of Rs 2.34 crore and liabilities of Rs 42 lakh. His family owns gold and silver worth over Rs 30 lakh and a Tata Safari.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Dr. Sunil Kumar, a BJP nominee from Bihar Sharif, is among the richest with wealth worth Rs 17.5 crore (up by Rs 6 crore in past five years). His income has grown six fold in a single year. He owns gold worth Rs 46 lakh and a car worth Rs 21 lakh.

Public Health Engineering Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, whom the BJP has fielded from Chatapur in Supaul district, is the richest minister with declared assets of nearly Rs 12 crore. His wife, former MLC Nutan Singh, owns another Rs 7.4 crore. Together they have significant gold and silver holdings worth over Rs 80 lakh and vehicles, including a Fortuner. Their total liabilities cross Rs 2.4 crore.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Jibesh Kumar Mishra, who belong to the BJP and is contesting from Jale in Darbhanga district, declared assets of around Rs 2 crore. His wife holds wealth worth over Rs 4 crore. The couple owns gold worth Rs 19 lakh and cars worth over Rs 50 lakh.

Revenue & Land Reforms Minister Sanjay Saraogi, a BJP candidate from Darbhanga, owns over Rs 5 crore in assets. His family holds gold and silver worth over Rs 74 lakh. He has loans of nearly Rs 77 lakh.

Road Construction Minister Nitin Navin, a BJP leader contesting from Bankipur in Patna district, faces five criminal cases. His assets are valued at Rs 92 lakh, while his wife owns Rs 2.13 crore. They have vehicles worth nearly Rs 38 lakh and jewellery valued at Rs 8 lakh. His total debt stands at Rs 56 lakh.

Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, a BJP leader contesting from Jhanjharpur, owns over Rs 5 crore in assets. His income has dropped since becoming a minister. He and his wife own gold worth over Rs 1 crore and cars valued at over Rs 80 lakh. They have a combined debt of over Rs 1 crore.

Information Technology Minister Krishna Kumar Mantoo, who belongs to the BJP and contesting from Amnour in Saran district, has assets of Rs 7 crore and five pending criminal cases. His wife is also a crorepati. They own gold worth Rs 27 lakh, three cars and have combined loans exceeding Rs 4 crore.

JD (U)’s Bijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul stands out for having no criminal cases. His assets total Rs 4 crore. He owns modest gold and silver jewellery worth under Rs 10 lakh and does not own a car.

Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, a JD(U) MLA from Sarairanjan constituency in Samastipur district, also has a clean record. His total declared assets stand at Rs 1.79 crore. He drives a Maruti Alto and earns Rs 6,500 rent from a mobile tower.

Information and Public Relations Minister Maheshwar Hazari, a JD (U) law maker from Warisnagar in Samastipur district, owns assets worth Rs 4 crore. His wife owns another Rs 6.8 crore. They possess two luxury cars and jewellery worth Rs 41 lakh. He has a home loan from the State Bank of India.

Tourism Minister Raju Kumar Singh, contesting from Sahebganj constituency in Muzaffarpur district on a BJP ticket, owns Rs 11 crore in assets and faces three criminal cases. His wife’s movable assets exceed Rs 80 crore. The family owns multiple vehicles, a petrol pump and gold worth nearly Rs 80 lakh.

Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni, a JD (U) leader contesting from Bahadurpur constituency in Darbhanga district, has wealth worth Rs 3 crore and loans of Rs 79 lakh. His income has doubled over five years. He owns three cars, including an MG Hector, and jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh.

JD (U) leader and Science and Technology Minister Sumit Singh, who is once again in the fray from Chakai constituency in Jamui district, and his wife together own assets worth over Rs 13 crore. The couple has no vehicles but owns gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 47 lakh and weapons valued at over Rs 3 lakh. His wife has loans of over Rs 2.6 crore.

Transport Minister Sheela Mandal, a JD (U) MLA from Phulparas Assembly constituency in Madhubani district, and her husband together have assets exceeding Rs 8 crore. They own gold and silver worth Rs 50 lakh but no car. Her husband has loans of Rs 47 lakh.

Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar, a JD (U) leader who represents Nalanda, owns property worth Rs 1.7 crore and multiple vehicles, including a Fortuner and an Ambassador. He and his wife have gold worth over Rs 13 lakh and firearms valued at Rs 1 lakh.

Panchayati Raj Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta, a BJP leader from Kurhani in Muzaffarpur district, owns property worth Rs 1.7 crore. His wife owns nearly the same. They have gold worth Rs 26 lakh, silver worth Rs 3 lakh and two Scorpio SUVs.

Sports Minister Surendra Mehta, a BJP law maker from Bachhwara in Begusarai district, owns less than Rs 1 crore in assets but drives two high-end cars, including a Fortuner. His family’s gold is valued at Rs 2.8 lakh.

Rural Work Minister Jayant Raj Kushwaha, who belongs to the JD (U) and represents Amarpur in Banka district, owns assets worth Rs 2.6 crore and has loans of Rs 32 lakh. His wife owes Rs 7.5 lakh.

JD (U) leader and Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Zama Khan, who represents Chainpur in Sasaram, owns Rs 1.3 crore in assets and a pistol worth Rs 2.5 lakh. His wife owns jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh.

Food and Consumer Protection Minister Leshi Singh, a JD (U) leader who represents Dhamdaha constituency in Purnia district, has declared assets worth Rs 2.22 crore, including two trucks, three cars and firearms.