Bihar Election 2025: Phase 1 Polls Underway; Heavyweights Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary Among Candidates In Fray

Bihar Election 2025: Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 am on Thursday across 18 districts. This is proving to be a high-stakes political battle as it will decide who will form the government and run Bihar for the next five years.

Voting is being conducted in 121 Assembly constituencies, and 1314 candidates, including 1192 male and 122 female candidates, are in the fray of this election.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 males, 1,76,77,219 females, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 1314 candidates in this election.

The total number of polling stations is 45341, including 36733 in the rural areas and 8608 in the urban areas.

Prominent Candidates In Phase 1 Voting Fray

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including:

1. Tejashwi Yadav: Raghopur (RJD)

Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from the Raghopur seat which is often considered to be his party's stronghold.

2. Samrat Choudhary: Tarapur (BJP)

Tarapur seat in Munger district is witnessing a contest between Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, RJD's Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar Singh.

The seat was won by the JD(U) candidates in the 2010 and 2015 polls.

3. Vijay Kumar Sinha: Lakhisarai (BJP)

Bihar's other Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting for a sixth term from Lakhisarai. He is facing Congress' Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Suraj Kumar.

He is a five-time MLA and won in the first assembly election in 2005 from the seat.

4. Maithili Thakur: Alinagar (BJP)

In Darbhanga, the saffron party has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur. She is contesting against 63-year-old RJD candidate Binod Mishra.

Maithili Thakur, who is 25 years old, is the youngest candidate and would become the youngest MLA if elected.

5. Tej Pratap Yadav: Mahua (JJD)

Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase. He is the elder son of former CMs Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi and was earlier expelled from RJD after a controversy over his relationship.

Tej went on to form his own party, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), and is contesting from the Mahua seat.

6. Khesari Lal Yadav: Chhapra (RJD)

Singer-turned-politician and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Khesari Lal Yadav is a popular name in Bihar.

Khesari Lal Yadav, aka Shatrughan Yadav, who is contesting for Mahagathbandhan from Chhapra constituency, has been vocal about providing employment in Bihar. He is contesting against the BJP's Chhoti Kumari and Jan Suraaj's Jai Prakash Singh in Chhapra.

7. Anant Singh: Mokama (JDU)

JD(U) has given the Mokama ticket to Anant Singh, who has been in the spotlight for the past few days since he was arrested in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav.

Known for clashes between 'bahubalis', the Mokama seat will witness a contest between Anant Singh and Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

8. Nitin Nabin: Bankipur (BJP)

The BJP has trusted the sitting MLA and state Road Construction Minister, Nitin Nabin (45). He has represented the Bankipur seat since 2010.

As per ANI, he is known for his strong organisational network and consistent electoral victories. Nabin is aiming for a fourth consecutive term from this BJP bastion, which has remained with the party for decades.

9. Osama Shahab: Raghunathpur (RJD)

RJD is fielding Osama Shahab, son of former MP and controversial leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, from the Raghunathpur constituency.

Phase 1 Voting in Bihar

Polling will continue till 6 pm in the general booths. However, in six Assembly constituencies located in Naxal-affected areas, voting will conclude at 5 pm.

A mock poll was conducted between 5 am and 7 am, in the presence of booth-level agents, before polling opened to the public. In addition, security arrangements have been made for the first phase.

A total of 29,32,602 voters will vote at 3,603 polling stations set up across the district.

