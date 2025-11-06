Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting: EVM Guide, ID Proofs, And Polling Guidelines

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar is preparing to embark on its multi-phase assembly elections that will fill 243 seats. The first phase of polling is scheduled on Thursday, November 6, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts. The second phase will take place on November 11, with the counting of votes set for November 14.

As voters head to the polling booths, the Election Commission of India has shared some key guidelines to ensure that the voting process is smooth and voting gets properly recorded. Here is everything a voter needs to know before casting their ballot:

Pre-Voting Checklist: Verify Your Eligibility

The most crucial step before reaching the polling booth is to ensure that your name is correctly on the electoral roll.

Check Voter List : You can check your registration status online through the official website for Bihar elections.

: You can check your registration status online through the official website for Bihar elections. Mobile App Check : Voters can use the Voter Helpline App (available on Android) to search for their name and address details.

: Voters can use the Voter Helpline App (available on Android) to search for their name and address details. Polling Center Camps: The complete lists can be usually found at party camps near polling stations, where one may verify their name also.

Acceptable Forms of Identification Without a Voter ID Card

Even without an EPIC, or a Voter ID Card, you can vote if your name is included in the official list of voters. The ECI allows a variety of photo identification documents for verification.

Valid Photo IDs include: Passport, Driving License, government or public sector photo ID card, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Post Office Passbook, MNREGA Job Card, Health Insurance Card, Photo Pension Card, National Population Register (NPR) Smart Card, or an ID card issued by an MP, MLA, or MLC.

How to Cast Your Vote Using the EVM

You then head to the Electronic Voting Machine once your identity is verified at the polling station.

EVM Operation: The Ballot Unit of the EVM is an electronic display of the names of the candidates along with the election symbols and a blue button against each.

Casting Vote: This is done by pressing the blue button next to the name and symbol of your candidate.

Confirmation: The moment the button is pressed, a small red light illuminates next to the candidate's name, together with a distinct long beep sound; that is a signal of the registering of your vote.

Important Note On EVM Button: The Election Commission clearly explains that there is no need to keep the button pressed for a long time. One brief press would record your selection. EVM accepts only four votes in one minute.

