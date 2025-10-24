Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi In Poll-Bound State Gives BIG Shoutout To CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Election 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began the election campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections that is right around the corner. The upcoming high-stakes poll will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. Notably, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA is seeking to retain its power.

The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

Addressing a public rally in Samastipur, PM Modi asserted the return to power of the NDA in Bihar. He said that the state was freed from the 'Jungle Raj' in October 2005 after Nitish Kumar assumed power.

"Bihar was freed from the 'Jungle Raj' in October 2005. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, the NDA government was formed in the state. During that time, the Congress-RJD alliance was in power for 10 years," the PM said.

"The Congress-RJD government put obstacles in Nitish Kumar's path and left no stone unturned to trouble the people of Bihar. The RJD used to take revenge on the people of Bihar for voting for Nitish Kumar," he added.

"They also used to threaten the Congress, saying they would withdraw support from the government if it agreed to anything that Nitish Kumar or the NDA-BJP wanted," PM Modi stated.

Prime Minister Modi also showed his faith in the leadership of Nitish Kumar and the Janta Dal (United).

"This time, under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NDA will break all its previous records of victory. Bihar will give NDA its biggest ever mandate," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also paid homage to socialist icon Karpoori Thakur, calling him an "inspiration" for his government.

PM Modi In Samastipur

Samastipur has been a stronghold of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) since 2010. Akhtarul Islam Shahin has won the seat consecutively for three terms.

In 2020, Shahin defeated JD-U's Ashwamedh Devi by 4,714 votes.

Bihar Election 2025

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

(with ANI inputs)