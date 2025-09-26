Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi Launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Transfers Rs 10,000 To Each Beneficiary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar, transferring Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar in the first phase of the scheme.

A total of Rs 7,500 crore has been directly transferred to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

The launch ceremony took place in Patna, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining virtually from Delhi. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, attended the event in the state capital.

What Is Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana?

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, first announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, aims to empower women and promote self-reliance by supporting self-employment and livelihood opportunities. According to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, of the 3.06 crore applications received, 75 lakh women were chosen as part of the first phase.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Reacts

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said earlier, “Today, Rs 10,000 will be credited to 75 lakh women in Bihar. Those who perform well in their ventures will later become eligible for assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar highlighted the state government’s focus on women-centric initiatives, citing 50% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions and the expansion of over one crore Jeevika Didis through nearly 11 lakh self-help groups, which he said have transformed rural livelihoods.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar credited the NDA government with driving Bihar’s growth since 2005 and drew a sharp contrast with the pre-2005 era. Taking a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, he recalled that after his removal as CM, Yadav “installed his wife in the Chief Minister’s chair.”

PM Modi On Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

During interactions with beneficiaries, Prime Minister Modi praised the scheme as a significant step by the state government. He noted that such large-scale transfers were possible only because of reforms like the Jan Dhan Yojana, through which over 30 crore bank accounts have been opened in the past decade.

“Earlier, a former Prime Minister had remarked that when the Centre sent Rs 100, nearly Rs 85 was lost before it reached the people. Today, every rupee goes straight into the accounts of beneficiaries,” Modi said.

The large-scale rollout comes amid intensifying political activity in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. The NDA hopes to showcase its track record in development and welfare schemes, particularly targeting women voters, who have played a decisive role in past state elections.

(With IANS Inputs)

