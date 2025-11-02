Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi To Lead Grand Roadshow In Patna, Address Two Rallies Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on Sunday for a packed one-day election campaign, featuring multiple rallies and a grand roadshow in Patna.

The Prime Minister will address two consecutive rallies, first in Arrah at 1:30 p.m., followed by another in Nawada at 3:30 p.m. He is expected to return to Patna around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, PM Modi will pay floral tributes to poet Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar at 5:25 p.m., before joining a massive roadshow starting at 5:30 p.m. in support of NDA candidates.

The Patna roadshow, a major highlight of the day, will begin from Dinkar Golambar and pass through Nala Road, Thakurwadi, and Bakarganj, concluding near Patna City.

Later in the evening, around 6:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will visit the Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines.

To manage traffic during the event, Patna Traffic Police have announced restrictions from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on several major routes, including Dinkar Golambar–Nala Road, Nala Road–Bari Path, Machhua Toli–Bari Path, Khetan Market, Hathua Market–Bakarganj, Vaishali Golambar–Dinkar Golambar, and Apsara Golambar–Nala Road Golambar.

Only emergency and authorised vehicles, such as ambulances, fire tenders, and election duty cars with valid passes, will be allowed in restricted areas.

Parking arrangements for the public and BJP workers have been made at Gandhi Maidan, Patna Science College, Patna College, Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Shakha Maidan, and under the double-decker bridge. Police have urged residents to use alternate routes and cooperate with traffic control measures.

Sunday promises to be a high-voltage political day in Bihar, with several top leaders campaigning across the state. Alongside PM Modi’s programmes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, while Rahul Gandhi will address gatherings in Begusarai and Khagaria. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav is scheduled to campaign in Munger, Patna, Vaishali, and Saran.