Bihar Election 2025: Police Tightens Security For Second Phase Of Polling; IB, Interstate Borders Sealed

Bihar Election 2025: Ahead of the second phase of polling in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, security agencies are on high alert in the state.

Bihar Police has made all security arrangements for the polling that is scheduled to be held on November 11.

Security is expected to be even tighter compared to the first phase of polling on November 6.

Voting will take place in 122 Assembly constituencies across 20 districts in the second phase on Tuesday.

Many of these districts share international and interstate borders, and the Bihar Police has heightened vigilance in these areas.

Special security measures have been put in place in seven districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj along the Indo–Nepal border, while surveillance has also been intensified along the borders with Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The International Borders have been completely sealed, while inter-state borders have also been closed since Sunday evening to prevent infiltration and movement of external elements.

District SPs have been instructed to increase vigilance and double patrolling in border zones.

As per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1,650 companies of central security forces are being deployed across the state to ensure peaceful and fair polling.

Additional contingents of the state police have also been sent to districts, with special focus on sensitive polling stations.

The ECI has directed district police chiefs to ensure no disturbance at polling stations.

The security agencies will use drones and CCTV cameras for surveillance, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been deployed for immediate action in emergencies.

Appealing to voters to participate without fear, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar on Sunday said, “Elections are the festival of democracy. The state police aim to ensure a safe and fair environment for every voter.”

It may be noted that polling in the first phase concluded peacefully. Security agencies are now focused on the second phase, which covers several sensitive areas, and DGP Kumar says the Bihar Police is fully prepared to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting on November 11.