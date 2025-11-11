Advertisement
Bihar Election 2025: Record Turnout In Both Phases Of Voting - But What Does It Indicate?

Bihar Election 2025: The contest between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal United (part of NDA) and Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (part of Mahagathbandhan) has remained the focal point of the Bihar elections. 

Written By Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 08:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Election 2025: Record Turnout In Both Phases Of Voting - But What Does It Indicate?RJD's Tejashwi Yadav with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Image Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Bihar Election 2025: The second phase of the voting for the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on Tuesday with a record voter turnout at 68.67 per cent. At the same time, several exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and a return, while the Mahagathbandhan has been predicted to fall short. 

The contest between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal United (part of NDA) and Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (part of Mahagathbandhan) has remained the focal point of the Bihar elections. Their rivalry has turned the electoral battle into a test of legacy and voters' mood. 

Also Check- Bihar Exit Polls Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Set For Massive Victory; Mahagathbandhan Stares At Setback

Bihar Exit Polls 2025 

Here is what the exit polls predicted for Bihar's Assembly election result:

1- The People's Pulse poll survey said that the NDA may get 133-159 seats. On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan is predicted to secure around 75-101 seats, while Jan Suraaj may win 0-5 seats, and others may get 2-8 seats.

2- NDA appears to be moving towards a sweeping victory across most regions of Bihar, according to the Matrize News Communications exit poll released on Tuesday.  

3- The DVC Research polls survey stated that NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, Mahagathbandhan will win 83-98 seats, and Jan Suraaj may win 2-4 seats.

What Does Record Voter Turnout Indicate?

Traditionally, record voter turnout is seen as a sign of heightened public engagement and political awareness. When more people exercise their right to vote, it often reflects a strong desire among citizens to influence the outcome of an election, whether to support a ruling party, seek change, or voice opinions on pressing local and national issues. 

High turnout can also indicate effective voter mobilisation by political parties and awareness campaigns.

However, while a surge in voter participation is generally positive, it can carry multiple interpretations depending on the political context. 

In some cases, it may signal anti-incumbency sentiment, with voters eager for a shift in leadership. In others, it could reflect approval of the current government and a push for continuity. 

As Bihar awaits the final results, which will be declared on November 14, one thing is for sure that the voters are deeply invested in the state's political direction. Whether the NDA retains or the Mahagathbandhan manages an upset, the outcome is set to shape the state’s governance for the coming years.

