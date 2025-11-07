Bihar Polls: Record Voter Turnout In First Phase Jolts State Politics – Is Nitish Kumar’s Two-Decade Rule In Danger? A Deep Dive Into 17 Election Trends

Bihar Election 2025: The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections saw an unprecedented 64.46% voter turnout across 121 seats. If the second phase matches this momentum, it could completely upend the state’s political landscape.

The previous first-phase turnout in 2020 was only 55.68%. That election spanned three phases and covered just 71 seats in the first phase.

Since India’s independence, Bihar has witnessed 17 assembly elections. Historical patterns suggest that whenever voter participation rises or falls by more than five percent, the state experiences shifts in power.

Experts say that this time, the impact could change the state’s politics even without a complete change in government.

A Glimpse At Bihar’s Electoral History

1952: First assembly election, 39.5% turnout. The Congress won.

1957: 41.3% turnout, the Congress retained power.

1962: 44.5% turnout, the Congress won again.

1967: 51.5% turnout, a rise of 7%. Non-Congress government, led by the Jan Kranti Dal, was formed.

1969: 52.8% turnout, unstable government took charge.

1972: 52.8% turnout, the Congress returned, emergency followed.

1977: 50.5% turnout, the Janata Party formed the government.

1980: 57.3% turnout, the Congress regained power.

1985: 56.3% turnout, the Congress won.

1990: 62% turnout, the Janata Dal came to power. Lalu Prasad Yadav became the chief minister.

1995: 61.8% turnout, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) retained power.

2000: 62.6% turnout, the RJD held power.

2005: 46.5% turnout, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) took over. Elections were held twice in this year – first in February and then October. February elections led to President’s rule; October elections brought Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

2010: 52.7% turnout, the NDA retained power.

2015: 56.7% turnout, Mahagathbandhan (the RJD, the Congress, the JD (U) and Left parties combine) formed the government.

2020: 56.9% turnout, the NDA returns to power.

The elections of 1967, 1980, 1990 and 2005 stand out for their dramatic impact on Bihar’s political story.

In 1967, a seven percent increase in turnout brought a non-Congress government for the first time, although it was short lived.

In 1980, a 6.8 percent rise in voter participation returned Congress to power under Jagannath Mishra, only for internal political struggles to end their decade-long dominance.

The 1990 election saw a 5.8 percent increase in voting, ending the Congress rule for good and ushering in Lalu Yadav’s era with the Janata Dal, leaving a lasting imprint of the Mandal politics.

In 2005, voter turnout dropped sharply by 16.1 percent. It ended the 15-year Lalu-Rabri regime and brought Nitish Kumar to power, marking the start of 20 years of governance under his leadership.

Experts are now predicting three possible outcomes in the current elections. Nitish may emerge stronger, restoring his 2010-era prominence when his party, the JD (U), secured 115 seats and the BJP influence remained limited.

Political strategist Amitabh Tiwari warned that the debutant Jan Suraj, led by Prashant Kishor, could get 10 percent of the votes and establish itself as the state’s third political force, potentially altering Bihar’s political contours in the years to come.

Meanwhile, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav could face internal challenges within the Mahagathbandhan if it fails to secure a majority. Allegations like the IRCTC case could further damage his long-term prospects if he remains in Opposition for the next five years.

Analysts point out that the recent surge in voter turnout is driven by several factors. Both NDA and Mahagathbandhan made major promises for women. The NDA transferred Rs 10,000 each into 1.21 crore women’s accounts, while Tejashwi promised Rs 30,000 annually per woman.

Allegations of voter manipulation through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) seem to have mobilised backward and extremely backward class voters to cast their ballots in larger numbers.

The watchers said the emergence of the Jan Suraj created optimism among voters, energising the electorate. The timing of voting after the Chhath festival ensured that festival-goers remained in Bihar to participate, contributing further to turnout.

Experts believe that the first-phase voting has already sent shockwaves through Bihar politics. Whether Nitish Kumar maintains his stronghold, Tejashwi faces internal opposition or Prashant Kishor rises as a new political force, the second phase could decisively shape the state’s governance, alliances and future political direction.