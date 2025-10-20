Bihar Election 2025: RJD Releases List Of Candidates, Tejashwi Yadav To Contest From Raghopur | Check Full List

Bihar Election 2025: As the Bihar elections approach, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released its list of candidates contesting on 123 assembly seats. Tejashwi Yadav, son of party supremo Lalu Yadav, is set to contest from the Raghopur assembly seat in Vaishali district.

RJD releases its list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, fielding candidates in 143 seats. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will contest from the Raghopur assembly seat in Vaishali district. pic.twitter.com/wSsMEj8gdm October 20, 2025

(this is a breaking story)