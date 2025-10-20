Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Bihar Election 2025: RJD Releases List Of Candidates, Tejashwi Yadav To Contest From Raghopur | Check Full List

Bihar Election 2025: RJD has released the list of candidates contesting on 123 seats for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Releases List Of Candidates, Tejashwi Yadav To Contest From Raghopur | Check Full List RJD Chief Lalu Yadav and Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Bihar Election 2025: As the Bihar elections approach, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released its list of candidates contesting on 123 assembly seats. Tejashwi Yadav, son of party supremo Lalu Yadav, is set to contest from the Raghopur assembly seat in Vaishali district.

(this is a breaking story) 

