Bihar Polls: Rs 69 Crore, Rifles, Luxury SUVs – Meet NDA’s Super-Rich Women Candidates Who Outshine PM Modi In Wealth

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar’s richest candidates are not men. They roll into rallies in Fortuners, wrapped in gold, armed with rifles and a voter target on their minds. These are the women who turned politics into personal power. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has placed its biggest bets on them. They do not enter the battlefield empty-handed. Their names arrive with numbers that turn heads.

Of the 101 seats it is contesting in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest force in the ruling alliance, has fielded 13 women candidates who walk into this election with visible confidence and undeniable wealth. Every candidate’s name enters the fray backed by figures that rise into crores, and each affidavit reads like a story of abundance.

The richest among them is Rama Nishad from Aurai in Muzaffarpur district, whose declared assets amount to Rs 31.85 crore – a number that seems to expand every time it is spoken aloud. Her world includes 2 kilograms of gold, 6 kilograms of silver and stretches of land that secure her influence in both rural and urban maps of the district. Her vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner and an MG Gloster, glow under the campaign sun as signs of a life where political ambition and material power travel together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed Rs 3.2 crore as his personal wealth in 2024, and the comparison places Nishad almost 10 times above the country’s most powerful political person in declared riches. The gap between the two wealth charts creates its own quiet commentary – one that does not require any dramatic language to underline the contrast.

Another name that stuns everyone is that of Janata Dal (United) or JD (U)’s Manorama Devi, who is contesting from Belaganj in Gayaji district. Her financial profile towers even higher on the wealth charts. Her declared assets amount to Rs 69.23 crore, and the list includes a Land Rover, a Fortuner, significant tracts of land valued at Rs 66 crore and gold and silver measured in generous quantities.

She occupies a financial universe that sits far above the number listed next to the prime minister’s name. She remains roughly 21 times richer than him in declared wealth. Some political fortunes shine with abundance, some struggle beneath the weight of loans and some remain tucked behind modest declarations.

Beena Devi from Kochadhaman constituency in Kishanganj district represents the smallest purse in the alliance with declared assets of only Rs 5.35 lakh. Her husband owns land worth Rs 6 lakh, and a loan of Rs 46,595 continues to sit on the family’s list of liabilities.

Politics in Bihar once again proves that it welcomes every kind of pocket, from the overflowing to the nearly empty, into the race for power.

The BJP Lineup

In Kishanganj, 46-year-old Sweety Singh has declared assets worth Rs 19.86 crore, with fixed deposits of Rs 75.64 lakh and flexi deposits amounting to Rs 95.97 lakh.

She also carries a loan burden of Rs 4.34 crore along with over 35 acres of land.

Bettiah’s Renu Devi, aged 66, has total assets worth Rs 7.83 crore and an annual income of Rs 23.66 lakh for 2025-26, although she continues to shoulder a loan of more than Rs 5 lakh.

Jamui’s MLA and rifle shooter, 34-year-old Shreyasi Singh, holds declared assets of Rs 7.62 crore and moves through her constituency in a Fortuner or a Scorpio.

She even owns a 12-bore rifle worth Rs 4 lakh. Her personal income has grown almost eight times in five years, rising from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 94.21 lakh.

In Warisaliganj (Nawada), 49-year-old Aruna Devi has listed assets of Rs 7.56 crore, including 400 grams of gold at home, while her children and husband hold a similar amount.

In Pranpur (Katihar), 41-year-old Nisha Singh owns assets worth Rs 5.34 crore, including 230 grams of gold, 800 grams of silver and three cars, one of which is a Fortuner.

Maithili folk singer and fresh political entrant Maithili Thakur, aged 25 and contesting from Alinagar, has declared Rs 3.82 crore, with Rs 1.80 lakh in cash and an income of Rs 28.67 lakh for 2023-24.

Gayatri Devi, 60, who is contesting from Parihar constituency in Sitamarhi district, is educated up to grade nine and has assets worth Rs 2.5 crore. She travels in a Scorpio during her campaign.

Fifty-year-old Kavita Devi from Katihar’s Kodha constituency has declared wealth worth Rs 2.9 crore, including 100 grams of gold, while Mohania’s Sangeeta Kumari, 40, holds assets worth Rs 1.91 crore with 150 grams of gold, 52 grams of silver, an Innova and two motorcycles.

Narpatganj’s Devanti Yadav, aged 53, has assets worth Rs 63.47 lakh and began filing income tax returns only after becoming an MLA. Her annual declared income now stands at Rs 28.91 lakh.

In Chhapra, 35-year-old Choti Kumari has declared assets worth Rs 1.4 crore and owns an ambulance, while her husband drives a Scorpio.

At the bottom of the list stands Veena Devi from Kochadhaman (Kishanganj), aged 46, whose declared assets are limited to Rs 5.35 lakh, with a loan of almost Rs 46,000 hanging over her financial statement.

The JD (U) Page

The JD (U) too has fielded 13 women candidates, and none of them enters this race without serious holdings. Some wear gold like a second skin, and some keep rifles locked inside their homes.

Gaighat’s Komal Singh, just 30 years old, lists assets worth Rs 29.55 crore along with a massive loan of Rs 15.18 crore. She owns ruby and diamond jewellery worth Rs 32 lakh, and a Tata Winger tails her campaign events.

Sheohar’s 44-year-old Shweta Gupta has declared assets worth Rs 28.39 crore, a fleet that includes a BMW, an Innova, a Fortuner and a Glanza, along with 512 grams of gold and 1 kilogram of silver.

In Nawada, 56-year-old Vibha Devi presents a different kind of glitter with 1.4 kilograms of gold and 6 kilograms of silver and total assets amounting to Rs 30.96 crore – including those of her husband.

From Phulparas (Madhubani), 55-year-old Sheila Mandal has assets of Rs 9.76 crore. Her income doubled after becoming a minister, while she also keeps 350 grams of gold.

Kesariya’s 52-year-old Shalini Mishra has declared Rs 9.69 crore and a loan of Rs 1.24 crore, along with a Fortuner, a Corolla and a Scorpio.

Samastipur’s Ashwamegh Devi, aged 62, holds Rs 7.66 crore in assets, including nearly 150 grams of gold and 500 grams of silver in jewellery.

In Araria, 48-year-old Shagufta Azeem owns Rs 6.83 crore worth of assets, including a Safari, a Bullet motorcycle and a TVS scooter.

Dhamdaha’s 51-year-old Lesi Singh has assets worth Rs 2.22 crore and two guns registered in her household, a detail that stands out sharply on posters asking voters for trust.

Bibhutipur’s 27-year-old Raveena Kushwaha holds Rs 1.9 crore in assets, including 100 grams of gold and 1 kilogram of silver.

Madhepura’s 37-year-old Kavita Saha has assets worth Rs 1.76 crore, along with three motorcycles, a pickup vehicle and a three-room house.

Triveniganj’s 27-year-old Sonam Rani has declared Rs 1.55 crore in wealth, including 20 grams of gold and 800 grams of silver. She has not filed a single income tax return so far.

Finally, 36-year-old Meena Kamat from Babubarhi has assets worth Rs 2.2 crore, a Scorpio and a Bullet motorcycle and 500 grams of silver.

Power grows from public trust, and wealth grows from moments seized. These affidavits draw a shimmering map of ambition across Bihar, where women now stand like new pillars of political might. Victory could turn their signatures into authority. Defeat could leave their fortunes waiting in silence. The road their wealth takes will be written when Bihar casts its final vote.