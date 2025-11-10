Bihar Election 2025: Seemanchal Braces For Political Earthquake? How Mahagathbandhan, NDA, AIMIM Faired In Previous Poll

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar’s Muslim-dominated belt of Seemanchal is emerging as a critical battlefield for the second and final phase of Assembly elections. Spanning 24 constituencies across Purnia, Araria, Katihar and Kishanganj, the region carries significant political weight, with voting scheduled on November 11.

Led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with the Congress as a key ally, the Mahagathbandhan continues to enjoy strong support in the Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) concentrated areas. Kishanganj records the highest Muslim population at 67.89%, followed by Katihar at 44.47%, Araria at 42.95% and Purnia at 38.46%.

Historically, this demographic has favored the RJD-Congress, but new political currents are redefining the contest.

The NDA has made notable inroads among non-Yadav Hindus, including OBCs and Dalits, challenging the Mahagathbandhan’s dominance in the region.

Analysts say that the contest in Seemanchal is a tight three-way battle, with voters considering governance, welfare delivery and local issues when making their choices.

Another factor changing the political landscape is the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has expanded its footprint in Seemanchal.

In 2020, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party won five seats here, significantly reducing the Mahagathbandhan’s tally and consolidating minority votes in targeted constituencies.

The AIMIM is contesting 25 seats across Bihar this election, including 11 in Seemanchal, signalling a more aggressive strategy to influence the Muslim vote.

In constituencies such as Araria, where Muslims make up roughly half the electorate, RJD-Congress candidates remain the front-runners. Meanwhile, in seats like Jokihat, where Muslim voters constitute around 70%, the vote appears fragmented between the Congress, the AIMIM and new entrants like Jan Suraaj, making outcomes highly uncertain.

Political analysts highlight that multi-cornered contests could allow NDA candidates to gain unexpected advantages.

The region’s political dynamics are shaped not only by community alignments but also by perceptions of governance and welfare. While the Mahagathbandhan emphasises minority outreach and traditional support bases, the NDA leverages development narratives and welfare schemes for non-Yadav voters.

With 24 constituencies at stake, Seemanchal’s political outcome will significantly influence Bihar’s overall electoral math. Parties are deploying intensive campaigns, outreach programmes and strategic alliances, knowing that even small shifts in voter behaviour could swing multiple seats.

Observers highlight that the presence of multiple political players, including the AIMIM and the Jan Suraaj, along with the traditional NDA-Mahagathbandhan rivalry, makes Seemanchal one of Bihar’s most closely watched regions this election cycle.