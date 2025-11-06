Bihar Election 2025: State Votes In Phase 1 - From Oldest To Youngest And Richest- Know The Contestants

Bihar Election 2025: Phase one voting of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats. The state recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India.

Voters queued up outside polling stations from the morning hours to decide the fate of several key leaders and first-time contenders. This marks the beginning of a high-stakes electoral battle that will shape the political landscape of Bihar for the next five years.

Approximately 3.75 crore electors cast their ballot. Meanwhile, in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases.

Bihar Political Landscape

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janta Dal (United), is contesting against the Mahagathbandhan that includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

This phase features a diverse mix of candidates — from the oldest and youngest contestants to crorepatis, debutants, and political heavyweights representing parties like the RJD, BJP, JD(U), and Congress.

Oldest Candidates Contesting In Bihar Election 2025

S. No. - Name - Constituency - Party Age

1- Bhagwan Mareya - Dhamdaha - Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party - 88

2- Haji Shafiqul Haque Pradhan - Balrampur - Independent - 87

3- Shiv Das Singh - Barhara - Independent - 86

4- Raghunandan Manjhi - Garkha (SC) - Independent - 82

Youngest Candidates Contesting In Bihar Election 2025

A total of 39 candidates who are 25 years old are contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections of 2025, some of them are:

S. No. - Name - Constituency - Party

1- Maithili Thakur - Alinagar - BJP

2- Yash Raj - Alauli (SC) - Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party

3- Amrita Soni - Bathnaha (SC) - Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party

Richest Candidates Contesting In Bihar Election 2025

S. No. - Name - Party - Constituency - Total Net Worth (according to reports)

1- Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh - VIP - Lauriya - Rs. 373 Cr.

2- Nitish Kumar - Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party - Gurua - Rs. 250 Cr.

3- Kumar Pranay - BJP- Munger - Rs. 170 Cr.

As voting in Bihar continues, the spotlight is on constituencies witnessing direct face-offs between major alliances as the state takes its first step toward electing a new government.