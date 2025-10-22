Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Permanent Jobs With Rs 30,000 Salary For ‘Jeevika Didis’

A few weeks ahead of the Bihar elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday announced that Jeevika CM (Community Mobiliser) Didis will be made permanent and their monthly salary increased to Rs 30,000.

While addressing the media in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the NDA government in the state, saying that injustice had been done to the Jeevika Didis.

"... All of you are aware that injustice was done to the Jeevika Didis under this government... We have decided that all the Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) Didis will be made permanent and they will be given the status of a government employee. We will also increase their salary to Rs 30,000 per month. This is not an ordinary announcement. This has been the demand of Jeevika Didi’s," he said.

