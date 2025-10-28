The Lyrics Modi Fears – Are Bihar’s Viral Election Songs Warning Of ‘Jungle Raj’ 2.0?

Bihar Election 2025: Kickstarting the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from Samastipur on October 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted a fast-rising trend in Bihar’s political messaging: campaign songs loaded with local dialects, caste-based language and aggressive undertones.

During his address, he told the crowd that the Opposition’s campaign songs were already dragging voters back to “jungle raj” memories. “Listen to the campaigns of those in the Mahagathbandhan (the Opposition alliance). These songs already remind people of the days of ‘jungle raj’. RJD-Congress supporters are openly invoking chharra (bullets), katta (country-made pistols), dunali (double-barrel guns) and threatening to drag people out of their homes. Their entire promotion seems to run on these themes,” he told the gathering.

He argued that this music was a preview of the Opposition’s return to “lawlessness”. He referenced the viral Magahi track “Bhaiya ke aave de satta mein, utha leb ghar se re…”, using it as an emblem of what he called the Mahagathbandhan’s fear-driven messaging.

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) quickly amplified his message, cautioning voters that a slide back into the old days of “lawlessness” might be looming.

Which Songs Was The PM Hinting At?

Bihar’s political campaigns have always loved loudspeakers. But 2025 feels different. Popular Bhojpuri singers are dropping tracks like political ammunition. Some celebrate caste pride. Some mock rivals by name. Some warn enemies to “stay indoors when we rule”.

Across YouTube, Meta and Instagram, videos in Bhojpuri and Magahi have exploded in visibility. Many of these songs reference the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) or its leaders implicitly or explicitly. Local campaign events have played a few of these tracks on loudspeakers, turning them into unofficial street anthems.

The RJD has distanced itself, claiming none of these are official and that the singers are not party workers.

Still, the list of songs gaining traction is long. Gandhi Lal Yadav’s Magahi track “bhaiya ke aave de satta, utha lebau ghar se re…” was released weeks before Diwali and increasingly appears at pro-RJD gatherings.

The song “RJD sarkar banto Yadav rangdaar banto…” by Amit Aashiq went viral after young men were seen dancing with firearms during an event in Bhagalpur.

Mithilesh Halchal’s “Lalu ji ke laalten, Tejashwi ji ke tel…” surged on social media in August and September, with his own posts signalling clear support for the RJD.

Bhojpuri singer Roshan Rohi gained attention with “Ban jo chhaudi Tejashwi Yadav ke jaan…”, especially after it played on the stage where star singer-politician Khesari Lal Yadav was present.

Khesari himself released “Ahiraan… yahan ahire ke chali…” in May 2025, reinforcing his RJD-backed bid from the Chapra seat. And the track “RJD ke maal hai re…” resurfaced dramatically after it was performed at a Jagdishpur event under the party’s banner.

Other songs float across phones featuring lyrics such as “Tejashwi ke bina sudhaar na hoi, bhai Lalu bina chaalu ee Bihar na hoi…” and “Laalten par button dabai dih na, bhaiya Tejashwi ke jitai dih na....”

Are Other Parties Using Similar Songs?

The BJP, the JD(U), the Congress and the Jan Suraj Party also rely on music, though most tracks avoid the provocative gun-and-caste vocabulary that marks the RJD-linked songs.

A viral line supporting Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan declared, “Chirag bhaiya ke aave de satta, utha lebau ghar se re…” in a tone strikingly similar to the controversial RJD-associated anthem.

Former BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, widely known as Nirahua, promotes the ruling side with a song that states “Aaya hai yug utthan ka…”. Singer Suraj Kumar belts out “Jaag utha hai UP dekho… Bihar mein ta Modi ba…”, while Abhishek Singh encourages supporters through “BJP ke gamchhiya gerua bandh le apna sir ho….”

JD(U)’s Prashant Singh praises the chief minister in “25 se 30 phir se Nitish…” and Jan Suraj candidate Ritesh Pandey champions his movement in “Har ghar ke awaaz badue… aave wala Jan Suraj badue, janta hi ho maalik….”

What Impact Can These Songs Have?

Political observers break it down into three evolving effects. They see the BJP repeating its proven Uttar Pradesh strategy and believe the party aims to provoke memories of alleged “jungle-raj” violence to consolidate forward and extremely backward caste votes, just as it shifted strategy midway through the 2022 UP campaign to focus on law and order.

A few of them take a different view. They argue that voters treat Bhojpuri and Magahi hits as entertainment. Lyrics play, crowds dance and then life moves on. They doubt listeners blindly convert songs into political choices because these tracks travel through multiple caste groups and rarely originate as official anthems.

The observers point to the demographic reality. Around 7.42 crore voters are registered for Bihar Assembly elections 2025, and about 1.75 crore were born between 1997 and 2012. These young voters never directly experienced the earlier “jungle raj”. Using fear-coded songs may be the BJP’s attempt to shape their imagination of a past they never knew.

This year’s election is not merely a contest of rallies and speeches. It is a battle of playlists. Songs full of coded identity, swagger and implied threat may silently shift perceptions even where manifestos struggle.

The BJP hopes that tracks like “bhaiya ke aave de satta mein, utha leb ghar se…” trigger anxiety among first-time voters and paint the Opposition as danger approaching the door. The Mahagathbandhan argues these are simply cultural signals from the ground.

Either way, in this election, what blares from the loudspeakers could be as influential as what appears on the ballot paper.