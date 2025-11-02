Bihar Polls: Who Killed Dularchand Yadav? Inside The Conspiracy Theories Tearing Through Mokama

Bihar Election 2025: Who killed Dularchand Yadav? The question hangs heavy across Bihar. Once close to both Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, the strongman was run over and killed during election campaigning in Patna district’s Mokama constituency. The police later arrested gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh, but the story has since taken many shapes.

While some blame Anant, some point fingers at Surajbhan Singh. A few even name Piyush Priyadarshi, for whom the deceased was canvassing. The rumours move faster than the investigation.

People are talking in whispers. No one knows what the truth is, but the conspiracy theories behind the murder refuse to stop.

Mokama is not an ordinary assembly segment of Bihar. It is one among the seats where politics and muscle walk hand in hand. This election, Anant is contesting on a Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) ticket. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Surajbhan’s wife, Veena Devi. Piyush is Jan Suraaj party’s nominee.

In Mokama’s Tal area, Dularchand was a name of power. He commanded respect, fear and loyalty. Four years ago, a Patna magazine wrote that he lived well under Lalu’s grace, with a flat, a car and control over several markets.

He had sided with Jan Suraaj this election. His influence among Yadavs made him a valuable ally. But on October 30, that ended abruptly. The postmortem report said his chest had been crushed and both lungs ruptured.

Anant’s Wrath

For days before his death, Dularchand had allegedly taunted Anant Singh, making offensive remarks against the latter’s wife Neelam Devi – who is Mokama’s incumbent MLA. He even said Anant wore dark glasses because he had lost an eye.

The comments spread far and wide in local circles. People say Anant took it personally. Dularchand’s grandson Rajesh accused Anant of leading the attack. He told the police that Anant got down from his Mahindra Thar, shot Dularchand in the leg and ran the vehicle over him. Witnesses spoke of several gunshots.

The FIR mentions that Anant fired at Dularchand’s ankle, after which his aide hit him with an iron rod and the SUV crushed him. Since then, Mokama has buzzed with talk that the murder was revenge. The truth, though, still hides behind investigation files.

Surajbhan’s Fear Of Losing Yadav Vote

Another version paints a different picture. It says Surajbhan Singh feared losing Yadav votes. Dularchand had deep connections within the community. Many followed his cues during elections. People in Mokama believe the former convicted MLA worried that if those votes moved to Jan Suraaj, his wife Veena Devi’s chances would vanish.

Some now say Dularchand was eliminated to keep the RJD’s vote base intact. Anant too has claimed that the murder was Surajbhan’s design. He said Dularchand had been staying under Surajbhan’s protection and that the incident was staged to disturb polling equations.

Surajbhan, however, has denied any role and demanded an inquiry under a retired judge.

Piyush’s Political Play

The third version places Piyush in the circle of doubt. Two days after the incident, the police still had not confirmed whether it was a murder or an accident. But the Jan Suraj candidate declared from the first day that Dularchand had been shot and killed by rivals.

At the spot, he told supporters that Dularchand had been murdered in broad daylight and vowed not to let it go unanswered. But when asked if he had seen a car run over Dularchand, he said he had not.

A video later appeared showing Dularchand throwing stones during a clash. As chaos spread, people began to run. Some claim Dularchand slipped and fell. Others say it was Piyush’s own car that hit him by mistake, and that the murder claim was made to turn the tide in his favour.

For now, the truth is lost in the noise. Every tea stall in Mokama has its own story and a new whisper. Between blame and denial, the question that is yet to be officially answered is: who really killed Dularchand Yadav?