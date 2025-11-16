Ahead of the Bihar elections, political parties and leaders pulled out all the stops to woo voters. In a similar attempt, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani went fishing in a local water reservoir, accompanied by local fishermen.

Rahul Gandhi waded into a nearby pond after addressing a public rally in Begusarai, and the pictures—showing him standing in chest-deep water—quickly made a splash in both local and national media. According to IANS, the images led many poll analysts to believe that this outreach to the fishing community would influence the electoral outcome in the region. However, that prediction did not materialise.

In Begusarai, BJP candidate Kundan Kumar secured a thumping victory, defeating Congress’ Amita Bhushan. Overall, Congress managed to win only six seats across the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read- Lalu Yadav's Family Drama Further Unravels: Rohini Acharya Quits Politics, Drops 'Dirty Kidney' Explosive Claim | What Happened So Far

Why Did Rahul Gandhi’s Fishing Trip to Begusarai Not Work?

Although analysts expected the friendly fishing attempt to boost Mahagathbandhan’s prospects, the question remains—why did it fail?

According to IANS, many locals said that concerns about a return of “jungle raj” weighed heavily on their minds, and this became a decisive factor in choosing their representative.

“Voting for Congress/VIP would mean voting for the jungle raj of the RJD era,” many locals told media outlets, echoing a common sentiment.

Contrary to the belief that the Sahani community would consolidate in favour of the Mahagathbandhan, several residents stated that Congress would have to step out of the RJD’s shadow if it hopes to improve its performance.

A few residents of Shankh village in Begusarai shared their views with IANS.

“Whether it was Mukesh Sahani or Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, they allied with leaders rejected by the public. This is why many locals did not support them,” one local said.

Another resident added that Congress would need to contest elections independently if it wants to win, because as long as it remains aligned with the RJD, the Sahani community will not accept it.

(With IANS inputs)