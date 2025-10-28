Bihar Election 2025: Why RJD Has Put Its Bet On Khesari Lal Yadav From Chapra – Explained

Bihar Election 2025: As Bihar approaches the Assembly polls, the political landscape is witnessing the rise of several prominent names from across parties. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) [JDU] — is set for a face-off against the Mahagathbandhan alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes set to take place on November 14. This time, the election has turned interesting in Chapra, where the RJD has fielded Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav.

Khesari Lal Yadav is not the only artist entering the political arena in the 2025 Bihar Elections — the BJP has fielded Maithili Thakur from Alinagar. Several Bhojpuri stars, including Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, and Dinesh Yadav (Nirahua), are already part of the saffron party and hold key positions.

Khesari Lal Yadav joined the RJD earlier this year, just ahead of the Assembly polls. Soon after, he was declared the party’s candidate for the Chapra seat.

Chapra - BJP Stronghold?

The Chapra constituency, located in Saran district, is set to vote in the first phase on November 6 and is widely considered a BJP stronghold.

Before delimitation, the Chapra Lok Sabha seat was represented several times by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, since 2005, the seat has been won by either JD(U) or its ally BJP, except for once — when the RJD secured victory in the 2014 by-polls.

C.N. Gupta of the BJP has represented Chapra since 2020. This time, the party has fielded debutant Chhoti Kumar from the seat.

While the BJP has placed its bet on Chhoti Kumar, the RJD has introduced Khesari Lal Yadav, both new faces who pose similar risks and opportunities for their respective parties.

The Chapra contest will become a symbolic battleground for both the BJP and the RJD. For the RJD, Khesari Lal Yadav represents a calculated move to tap into star appeal and youth connect, aiming to re-energise the party's presence in a seat long dominated by the NDA.

On the other hand, the BJP’s choice of newcomer Chhoti Kumar signals an attempt to blend continuity with fresh representation.

Whichever way the results swing, the Chapra outcome will likely serve as an example of Bihar’s voter mood.