Bihar Election ECI Result 2025: How NDA Missed Historic 2010 Tally By A Whisker

Bihar Election ECI Result 2025: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 202 seats in the Bihar Assembly Elections, results for which was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday. The NDA had scored 206 seats in the 2010 assembly elections and fell short of the historic tally by just four seats this time. Notably, during the counting, the NDA's lead once surged to 208 seats, but it finally settled for 202 seats as the BJP won 89 seats, JDU 85, LJPRV 19, HAM 5, and RLM 4.

As far as Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the RJD got 25 seats, while its allies, Congress got 6, Left 3, and IIP one seat, settling for 35 seats. The NDA would have won 208 seats, but thanks to close margin defeats on at least six seats, it had to settle for 202 seats. Notably, of these six seats, the BJP lost four and JDU and RJPLV one each. The RJD got three of them, Congress two, and BSP one.

1. Dhaka

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Faisal Rahman of the RJD secured 1,12,727 votes and won by a narrow margin of 178 votes against Pawan Kumar Jaiswal of the BJP, who received 1,12,549 votes.

2. Jehanabad

Rahul Kumar of the RJD garnered 86,402 votes, winning by a margin of 793 votes over Chandeshwar Prasad of JD(U), who obtained 85,609 votes.

3. Bodh Gaya

Kumar Sarvjeet of the Congress clinched victory with 1,00,236 votes, defeating Shyamdeo Paswan of the LJP (Ram Vilas), who received 99,355 votes, by a margin of 881 votes.

4. Chanpatia

Abhishek Ranjan of the RJD secured 87,538 votes and won by 602 votes against Umakant Singh of the BJP, who got 86,936 votes. Notably, Manish Kashyap of the Jan Suraaj Party significantly influenced the outcome by polling 37,172 votes, finishing third and contributing to the BJP's defeat.

5. Forbesganj

Manoj Bishwas of the Congress received 1,20,114 votes and won by a slim margin of 221 votes over Vidya Sagar Keshari of the BJP, who secured 1,19,893 votes.

6. Ramgarh

Satish Kumar Singh Yadav of the BSP achieved a razor-thin victory with 72,689 votes, winning by just 30 votes against Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP, who got 72,659 votes.