Bihar Election Phase 1: From Bahubali Power To Family Prestige, Voting Begins On 5 Key Seats

Bihar Assembly Elections (Phase 1): As Voting is underway for 121 seats in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections. Major leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Chaudhary, Tej Pratap, Ananat Singh and Maithli Thakur are in a battle. Seats like Raghopur, Tarapur, Mahua are witnessing close battles.

Which Are Five VIP Seats Where The Fate Of Bigwigs Will Be Decided?

1. Raghopur: Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) vs Satish kumar (BJP)

The political battleground of Raghopur carries both legacy and emotion. A long-time RJD bastion, this seat has seen the Yadav family’s strong presence for decades. Lalu Prasad Yadav secured victories here in 1995 and 2000, followed by Rabri Devi. Since 2015, Tejashwi Yadav has held the seat firmly in his grip.

Back in 2010, JDU’s Satish Kumar had managed to pull off a surprise win over Rabri Devi by 13,006 votes. But Tejashwi turned the tables in 2015 and retained his seat again in 2020. Now, the rivalry is being rekindled as Satish Kumar, this time contesting on a BJP ticket, challenges Tejashwi once more marking their third face off in the political arena.

2. Tarapur: Samrat Choudhary (BJP) vs Arun Shah (RJD)

In politics, the significance of a seat often lies in how deeply a defeat could shake a party’s standing and for Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Tarapur is exactly that kind of battleground. Here, he is locked in a contest against RJD’s Arun Shah.

The Tarapur constituency has remained a JDU stronghold since 2010, with Nita Chaudhary winning first, followed by Meva Lal Chaudhary clinching victories in both 2015 and 2020. This time, BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary has stepped into the fray, turning the seat into one of the most closely watched contests with over ten candidates making the fight even more intense.

3. Mahua: Tej Pratap Yadav (Janashakti Janata Dal) vs Mukesh Roshan (RJD)

For Tej Pratap Yadav, this election is nothing short of a battle for political relevance. Once a prominent face of the Lalu Yadav family, he now stands isolated, with no backing from his kin in this campaign. The stakes are high not just for him but also for his new outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), a coalition of five regional parties including the Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party, Bhojpuri Jan Morcha, Pragatisheel Janata Party, Wajib Adhikar Party, and Samyukta Kisan Vikas Party.

Tej Pratap’s break from the RJD came after he was expelled for what the party termed “irresponsible behavior” and straying from its principles. The controversy deepened when he publicly claimed on social media to have been in a 12-year relationship with a woman. Having earlier won this very seat in 2015, Tej Pratap now faces an uphill task fighting to reclaim not just his political standing but also his family’s trust and his own credibility.

4. Alinagar: Maithli Thakur (BJP) vs Vinod Mishra (RJD)

Maithili Thakur, the 25-year-old singer celebrated for her folk and devotional music, is stepping into politics for the first time. Having joined the BJP in October, she quickly found herself on the party’s candidate list. Throughout her campaign, Maithili has highlighted the development work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while also drawing attention to the cultural pride and identity of her region.

The Alinagar seat, however, has long been a stronghold of the RJD, with Abdul Bari Siddiqui winning it seven times. In 2020, the tide shifted slightly when Mishri Lal Yadav of the Vikassheel Insaan Party claimed victory by a narrow margin of just over 3,000 votes. Now, all eyes are on the BJP’s new face, Maithili Thakur, to see if her popularity offstage can translate into political success.

5. Mokama: Anant Kumar Singh (JDU) vs Veena Devi(RJD)

Bihar’s strongman leader Anant Singh, a four time MLA, is no stranger to political shifts. Over the years, his allegiance has changed more than once winning on a JDU ticket in 2010, contesting as an independent in 2015, and then securing victory for the RJD in 2020.

However, a series of cases and controversies eventually pushed him back to the JDU. In a twist of irony, Singh now finds himself up against Veena Devi of the RJD the very party that once paved the way for one of his biggest political wins.

