Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Tomorrow: Check Polling Date, Time, Important Guidelines & Helpline Numbers

Bihar Election 2025: The voting for the 122 assembly seats of Bihar spread across 20 districts - Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Jahanabad, Arwal, Aurangabad, Rohtas and

Kaimur - will vote in the second phase tomorrow.

Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Date, Time

The voting for the phase-2 Bihar elections will be held on November 11 between 7am to 5pm.

Important Guidelines, IDs

Voters are advised to carry their identity proof with them when visiting their polling booths. One must check their name in the electoral list before visiting the polling booth. Voters can carry any of the below mentioned recognized ID cards for polling, Photo Voter Slip shall not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting.

EPIC (Voter ID card)

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Aadhaar Card

Bihar Election Phase 2Helpline Number

Voters can reach out to the state election commission at the toll-free no. 18003457243 and (0612)-2506826, 2506917, while the Election Commission of India can be reached at 1950. Voters can also reach out the District Collector of their region for any further help.

India-Nepal Border Sealed

Notably, the vehicular movement at the Birgunj-Raxaul border point between India and Nepal has been stopped and the border sealed as a security measure ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 11. Various India-Nepal border points have been closed for 72 hours as part of heightened security arrangements for the polls.