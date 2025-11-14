Bihar Election 2025: Direct Link To Check Vidhan Sabha Election Results On ECI Website - Direct Link

The fate of Bihar's next government will be sealed today, November 14, as the counting of votes for the 243 Assembly constituencies begins. Following a total voter turnout of 66.91 % across both phases, all eyes are on the final tally, with most exit polls predicting a return to power for the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Official results will be announced by the evening, and a party or alliance needs to secure 122 seats to form the government in the 243-member House.

Key Contests And Majority Mark

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 saw voting conducted in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.

Main Battle: The primary contest is between the NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has also attempted to make the election a three-way contest in certain regions.

Majority Threshold: With 243 seats in the Assembly, the magic number required to achieve a majority and form the government is 122.

How to Check Official ECI Results

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is the primary source for the official results and real-time updates of the vote counting process.

Official Website: Results will be updated live on the Election Commission's official website: results.eci.gov.in.

Checking Process: Visit the official ECI results website: https://results.eci.gov.in/Select the option for Constituency Wise Results.

Select the specific Assembly seat to view the votes received by each candidate.

