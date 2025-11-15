Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: How Long Can He Hold The Post After The BJP Surpassed JD(U) In The Landslide 2025 Victory?

The National Democratic Alliance has pulled off a stunning electoral triumph in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, defying prognostication to retain power with a sweeping win of 202 seats in the 243-member House. The outcome is a thumping defeat for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, which failed to reach even two-digit seats.

The result sets the seal on the ruling alliance's supremacy in the state, largely due to the roaring performance of its two main components and the big contribution from an ally.

Final Seat Tally: BJP Becomes Single Largest Party

The final result tally reveals the Bharatiya Janata Party leading from the front within the alliance, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party comes second.

The final tally of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results confirms a dominant victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Within the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, securing 89 seats, closely followed by the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) with 85 seats.

The NDA's victory was further solidified by the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV), which contributed 19 seats, bringing the NDA's total to a commanding 202 seats.

In contrast, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan struggled, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, the Indian National Congress (INC) securing 6 seats, and the CPI (ML) & CPI (M) winning a combined total of 3 seats, bringing the Mahagathbandhan's total to just 34 seats.

PM Modi Cheers To Victory of 'New MY Formula'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined in with the celebrations at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, attributed the landslide victory in Bihar polls to the rejection of "Jungle Raj" and the success of "true social justice."

New MY Formula: The Prime Minister coined a new "MY" formula, replacing the earlier "appeasement-based" one with one directed towards Mahila (Women) and Youth. He claimed that the people of Bihar "voted for a developed and prosperous state by breaking all records.

"End of Appeasement: PM Modi asserted that the mandate showed the NDA had replaced "tustikaran" (appeasement) with "santushtikaran" (satisfaction), thus proving the electorate rejected the opposition's negative politics.

Looking Ahead: He further added that the big Bihar triumph would "pave the way for a similar triumph in West Bengal next year."

Opposition Rejects Mandate, Cites 'Unfair' Election

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and Congress, suffered a crushing defeat, struggling to breach the halfway mark to 50, securing a mere 34 seats in total.

Rahul Gandhi's Remark: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi rejected the poll results, calling the election "unfair from the very beginning."

Review and Commitment: In a post on X, Gandhi thanked the Mahagathbandhan voters and assured that the Congress and the INDIA alliance would "deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective."

Jan Suraaj Fails: Despite the extensive campaign, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account in the final tally.

