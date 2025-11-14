Bihar Election Result 2025: Vote counting began on Friday for Bihar’s two-phase assembly elections. The state is witnessing a crucial political showdown, with initial trends favouring the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Meanwhile, the early trends from the Bihar Election 2025 suggest that Congress’ attempts to revive its influence in the state have not resonated with voters.

Also Check- Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: RJD's Second-Worst Performance In 2 Decades

According to early figures from the ECI, the NDA has crossed the majority mark and is leading on 140 seats (JDU 62, BJP 59, LJP(RV) 15, HAMS 4). The Mahagathbandhan trails with 46 seats (RJD 34, Congress 10, CPI(ML)L 2), while Independents and others lead on 6 seats.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite being a key partner in the opposition alliance, Congress’ performance appears underwhelming. Early trends show the party leading in just 6 out of the 60 seats it contested—reflecting a meagre 10 per cent conversion rate. Congress’ last significant presence in Bihar’s leadership dates back to Jagannath Mishra, who served as Chief Minister until 1990.

In the run-up to the polls, Congress made an aggressive push—announcing major promises, levelling “vote chori” allegations against the poll body and the BJP, and voicing strong objections to the ECI’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also joined RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav for the large-scale Voter Adhikar Yatra. Despite these efforts, the campaign does not seem to have translated into electoral gains.

In the 2020 assembly elections, Congress had won 27 out of the 70 seats it contested. This time, the party’s performance appears to have dipped even further, based on early trends.

As the NDA appears poised for a comfortable lead, the results raise important questions about Congress’ future relevance in Bihar’s political landscape and the strategic recalibrations it will need to make going forward.