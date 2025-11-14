Bihar Election Results 2025: 9 Seats Decided By Less Than 1,000 Votes, No. 1 Will Shock You

Bihar Election Results 2025: While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) celebrated its sweeping victory across Bihar, with the alliance set to bag 203 seats, not every constituency went the way of a landslide. Amid record-breaking wins for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) candidates, several seats turned into nail-biting showdowns, with victory margins as slim as 27 votes. It highlights how fiercely Bihar’s voters battled it out.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, closely followed by JD(U) at 85 seats. Once a dominant force, the RJD saw its tally shrink to 26 seats, marking a sharp reversal in fortunes. While some candidates cruised to easy wins such as Rama Nishad in Aurai with a 52,817-vote margin and Nitish Mishra in Jhanjharpur winning by 52,490, a number of constituencies offered a completely different story.

In at least 14 seats, the gap between winners and runners-up remained below 1,000 votes, reflecting fierce local battles and razor-thin voter preferences.

Here is a look at some of the closest contests that kept Bihar on edge:

1. Agiaon (Arrah): BJP’s Mahesh Paswan edged past CPI(ML)-L’s candidate by just 95 votes after a see-saw contest, proving every single vote counted.

2. Bodh Gaya: RJD’s Kumar Sarvjeet narrowly defeated LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Shyamdeo Paswan by 881 votes, keeping the competition alive until the last round.

3. Chanpatia (West Champaran): Congress candidate Abhishek Ranjan clinched victory against BJP’s Umakant Singh by only 602 votes, in a closely monitored battle.

4. Forbesganj: Manoj Bishwas of the Congress won a heart-stopping contest over BJP’s Vidya Sagar Keshari, finishing ahead by just 221 votes.

5. Goh (Aurangabad): RJD’s Amrendra Kumar narrowly defeated BJP’s Dr. Ranvijay Kumar with a margin of 767 votes.

6. Jehanabad: Rahul Kumar of the RJD won a tense face-off against JD(U)’s Chandeswhar Prasad, securing the seat by 255 votes.

7. Sandesh (Arrah): JD(U)’s Radha Charan Sah emerged victorious against RJD’s Dipu Singh by the slimmest margin of the day (only 27 votes) turning the seat into a political thriller.

8. Bakhtiarpur: LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Kumar managed to hold off RJD’s Aniruddh Kumar by 981 votes, marking another close contest.

9. Ramgarh: BSP’s Satish Kumar Singh Yadav narrowly led over BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh with just 175 votes, demonstrating the unpredictability of voter sentiment in certain constituencies.

These razor-thin victories reveal that even in an election dominated by the NDA, Bihar’s political landscape remains highly competitive at the local level. Each vote mattered, and in many places, the final result hung in the balance until the very last round of counting.

The result of Bihar elections has thus delivered both landslide triumphs and edge-of-the-seat finishes, showing that while the NDA may have consolidated power, the electorate’s pulse remains fiercely contested in multiple corners of the state.