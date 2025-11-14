'Victory Of Good Governance Has Been Achieved,' Says PM Modi As NDA Heads Toward Landslide Mandate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep gratitude as the NDA surged toward a landslide victory, calling it a triumph of good governance and the public’s unwavering faith in development-oriented leadership. He said the mandate reflected the people’s endorsement of welfare-driven policies and the spirit of social justice.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2025

Prime Minister Modi affirmed that the NDA government would now accelerate Bihar’s growth trajectory, strengthening infrastructure, uplifting the state’s cultural identity, and ensuring opportunities for both youth and women to build a prosperous future.

"In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," Prime Minister Modi added in the post.

Prime Minister Modi also extended heartfelt appreciation to every NDA worker for tirelessly reaching out to the public, presenting the alliance’s development agenda, and firmly countering the opposition’s misinformation.

"I express my gratitude to each worker of the NDA, who have worked tirelessly. They went among the public, presented our development agenda, and firmly countered every lie of the opposition. I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart," PM Modi added.

Sharing similar sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the people of Bihar, especially women, that the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, will fulfill the mandate given to it with even greater dedication and responsibility.

"I assure the people of Bihar and especially our mothers and sisters that with the hope and trust with which you have given this mandate to the NDA, under the leadership of Modi ji, the NDA government will fulfill it with even greater dedication," he said in a post on X.

"This is the victory of every Bihari who believes in ‘Developed Bihar’. No matter in what guise those who practice jungle raj and appeasement politics come, they will not get the opportunity to loot. The public now gives its mandate solely and exclusively on the basis of ‘Politics of performance’. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and all the leaders and workers of the NDA. At the same time, I salute all the workers of BJP Bihar from the booth level to the state level who have brought this result to fruition through their tireless hard work," Amit Shah added in the post.

In one of Bihar’s most striking political shifts in years, the state witnessed a strong saffron wave as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) moved toward a near-landslide, approaching the 200-seat mark with ease. Once early Election Commission trends settled, it became evident that the NDA was not just leading, it was dominating.

By afternoon, the BJP had pulled ahead on 92 seats, becoming the largest party, while the JD(U) followed with leads on 84 seats. Smaller allies like LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLM added key numbers, shaping what appears to be the NDA’s strongest victory since its major win in 2010.