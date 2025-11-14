JDU Winner Candidates List In Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List of Male, Female MLA Winners

Full List Of JDU MLAs: The National Democratic Alliance is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends. The NDA, which secured 206 seats in the 2010 elections, is once again poised to touch the same mark as it is currently leading at 208 seats with both the BJP and JD(U) unanticipated performances.

The BJP won/leading 95 seats, JDU 85, LJPRV 19, HAM 5, and RLM four seats.

The Election Commission of India today announced the results of the Bihar Assembly elections, delivering a decisive mandate for the JDU-BJP-led NDA alliance. The BJP emerged as the single-largest winner with 95 seats, while its allies also delivered strong performances — the JDU secured 85 seats, LJPRV won 19, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM bagged 5, and the RLM secured 4 seats.

The winning/leading JDU candidates include Leshi Singh from Dhamdaha, Ramesh Rishi from Singheswar, and Siddharth Patel from Vaishali, and Ruhail Ranjan from Islampur.

Full List Of JDU Winning/Leading Candidates:

Ziradei(106) - Bhism Pratap Singh

Barharia(110) - Indradev Singh

Maharajganj(112) - Hem Narayan Sah

Ekma(113) - Manoranjan Singh

Manjhi(114) - Randhir Kumar Singh

Vaishali(125) - Siddharth Patel

Raja Pakar(127) - Mahendra Ram

Mahnar(129) - Umesh Singh Kushwaha

Warisnagar(132) - Manjarik Mrinal

Samastipur(133) - Ashwamedh Devi

Sarairanjan(136) - Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Hasanpur(140) - Raj Kumar Ray

Asthawan(171) - Jitendra Kumar

Rajgir(173) - Kaushal Kishore

Islampur(174) - Ruhail Ranjan

Hilsa(175) - Krishna Murari Sharan

Nalanda(176) - Shrawon Kumar

Phulwari(188) - Shyam Rajak

Masaurhi(189) - Arun Manjhi

Sandesh(192) - Radha Charan Sah

Jagdishpur(197) - Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha

Dumraon(201) - Rahul Kumar Singh

Rajpur(202) - Santosh Kumar Nirala

Chainpur(206) - Md. Zama Khan

Kargahar(209) - Bashisth Singh

Nokha(211) - Nagendra Chandravanshi

Pipra(42) - Rambilash Kamat

Supaul(43) - Bijendra Prasad Yadav

Triveniganj(44) - Sonam Rani

Araria(49) - Shagufta Azim

Thakurganj(53) - Gopal Kumar Agarwal

Rupauli(60) - Kaladhar Prasad Mandal

Dhamdaha(61) - Leshi Singh

Kadwa(64) - Dulal Chandra Goswami

Barari(68) - Bijay Singh

Alamnagar(70) - Narendra Narayan Yadav

Bihariganj(71) - Niranjan Kumar Mehta

Singheshwar(72) - Ramesh Rishi

Kalyanpur(131) - Maheshwar Hazari

Alauli(148) - Ram Chandra Sada

Harnaut(177) - Hari Narayan Singh

Mokama(178) - Anant Kumar Singh

Belaganj(232) - Manorma Devi

Sikta(9) - Sammridh Varma

Kesaria(15) - Shalini Mishra

Sheohar(22) - Shweta Gupta

Sursand(26) - Prof. Nagendra Raut

Runnisaidpur(29) - Pankaj Kumar

Harlakhi(31) - Sudhanshu Shekhar

Babubarhi(34) - Mina Kumari

Phulparas(39) - Sheela Kumari

Laukaha(40) - Satish Kumar Sah

Nirmali(41) - Aniruddha Prasad Yadav

Sonbarsha(74) - Ratnesh Sada

Kusheshwar Asthan(78) - Atirek Kumar

Benipur(80) - Binay Kumar Choudhary

Darbhanga Rural(82) - Rajesh Kumar Mandal

Bahadurpur(85) - Madan Sahni

Gaighat(88) - Komal Singh

Minapur(90) - Ajay Kumar

Sakra(92) - Aditya Kumar

Kanti(95) - Ajit Kumar

Barauli(100) - Manjeet Kumar Singh

Kuchaikote(102) - Amrendra Kumar Pandey

Bhorey(103) - Sunil Kumar

Hathua(104) - Ramsewak Singh

Karakat(213) - Mahabali Singh

Kurtha(215) - Pappu Kumar Verma

Ghosi(217) - Rituraj Kumar

Rafiganj(224) - Pramod Kumar Singh

Nawada(237) - Vibha Devi

Jhajha(242) - Damodar Rawat

Cheria - Bariarpur(141) - Abhishek Anand

Khagaria(149) - Bablu Kumar

Beldaur(150) - Panna Lal Singh Patel

Gopalpur(153) - Shailesh Kumar Alias Bulo Mandal

Kahalgaon(155) - Shubhanand Mukesh

Sultanganj(157) - Lalit Narayan Mandal

Amarpur(159) - Jayant Raj

Dhoraiya(160) - Manish Kumar

Belhar(163) - Manoj Yadav

Jamalpur(166) - Nachiketa

Suryagarha(167) - Ramanand Mandal

Sheikhpura(169) - Randhir Kumar Soni

Barbigha(170) - Dr. Kumar Puspanjay

The voting for the Bihar assembly elections was held in two phases - November 6 and November 11.