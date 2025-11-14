JDU Winner Candidates List In Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List of Male, Female MLA Winners
JDU Winner List: The Election Commission of India today announced the results of the Bihar Assembly elections, delivering a decisive mandate for the JDU-BJP-led NDA alliance.
Full List Of JDU MLAs: The National Democratic Alliance is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends. The NDA, which secured 206 seats in the 2010 elections, is once again poised to touch the same mark as it is currently leading at 208 seats with both the BJP and JD(U) unanticipated performances.
The BJP won/leading 95 seats, JDU 85, LJPRV 19, HAM 5, and RLM four seats.
The BJP emerged as the single-largest winner with 95 seats, while its allies also delivered strong performances — the JDU secured 85 seats, LJPRV won 19, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM bagged 5, and the RLM secured 4 seats.
The winning/leading JDU candidates include Leshi Singh from Dhamdaha, Ramesh Rishi from Singheswar, and Siddharth Patel from Vaishali, and Ruhail Ranjan from Islampur.
Full List Of JDU Winning/Leading Candidates:
Ziradei(106) - Bhism Pratap Singh
Barharia(110) - Indradev Singh
Maharajganj(112) - Hem Narayan Sah
Ekma(113) - Manoranjan Singh
Manjhi(114) - Randhir Kumar Singh
Vaishali(125) - Siddharth Patel
Raja Pakar(127) - Mahendra Ram
Mahnar(129) - Umesh Singh Kushwaha
Warisnagar(132) - Manjarik Mrinal
Samastipur(133) - Ashwamedh Devi
Sarairanjan(136) - Vijay Kumar Choudhary
Hasanpur(140) - Raj Kumar Ray
Asthawan(171) - Jitendra Kumar
Rajgir(173) - Kaushal Kishore
Islampur(174) - Ruhail Ranjan
Hilsa(175) - Krishna Murari Sharan
Nalanda(176) - Shrawon Kumar
Phulwari(188) - Shyam Rajak
Masaurhi(189) - Arun Manjhi
Sandesh(192) - Radha Charan Sah
Jagdishpur(197) - Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha
Dumraon(201) - Rahul Kumar Singh
Rajpur(202) - Santosh Kumar Nirala
Chainpur(206) - Md. Zama Khan
Kargahar(209) - Bashisth Singh
Nokha(211) - Nagendra Chandravanshi
Pipra(42) - Rambilash Kamat
Supaul(43) - Bijendra Prasad Yadav
Triveniganj(44) - Sonam Rani
Araria(49) - Shagufta Azim
Thakurganj(53) - Gopal Kumar Agarwal
Rupauli(60) - Kaladhar Prasad Mandal
Dhamdaha(61) - Leshi Singh
Kadwa(64) - Dulal Chandra Goswami
Barari(68) - Bijay Singh
Alamnagar(70) - Narendra Narayan Yadav
Bihariganj(71) - Niranjan Kumar Mehta
Singheshwar(72) - Ramesh Rishi
Kalyanpur(131) - Maheshwar Hazari
Alauli(148) - Ram Chandra Sada
Harnaut(177) - Hari Narayan Singh
Mokama(178) - Anant Kumar Singh
Belaganj(232) - Manorma Devi
Sikta(9) - Sammridh Varma
Kesaria(15) - Shalini Mishra
Sheohar(22) - Shweta Gupta
Sursand(26) - Prof. Nagendra Raut
Runnisaidpur(29) - Pankaj Kumar
Harlakhi(31) - Sudhanshu Shekhar
Babubarhi(34) - Mina Kumari
Phulparas(39) - Sheela Kumari
Laukaha(40) - Satish Kumar Sah
Nirmali(41) - Aniruddha Prasad Yadav
Sonbarsha(74) - Ratnesh Sada
Kusheshwar Asthan(78) - Atirek Kumar
Benipur(80) - Binay Kumar Choudhary
Darbhanga Rural(82) - Rajesh Kumar Mandal
Bahadurpur(85) - Madan Sahni
Gaighat(88) - Komal Singh
Minapur(90) - Ajay Kumar
Sakra(92) - Aditya Kumar
Kanti(95) - Ajit Kumar
Barauli(100) - Manjeet Kumar Singh
Kuchaikote(102) - Amrendra Kumar Pandey
Bhorey(103) - Sunil Kumar
Hathua(104) - Ramsewak Singh
Karakat(213) - Mahabali Singh
Kurtha(215) - Pappu Kumar Verma
Ghosi(217) - Rituraj Kumar
Rafiganj(224) - Pramod Kumar Singh
Nawada(237) - Vibha Devi
Jhajha(242) - Damodar Rawat
Cheria - Bariarpur(141) - Abhishek Anand
Khagaria(149) - Bablu Kumar
Beldaur(150) - Panna Lal Singh Patel
Gopalpur(153) - Shailesh Kumar Alias Bulo Mandal
Kahalgaon(155) - Shubhanand Mukesh
Sultanganj(157) - Lalit Narayan Mandal
Amarpur(159) - Jayant Raj
Dhoraiya(160) - Manish Kumar
Belhar(163) - Manoj Yadav
Jamalpur(166) - Nachiketa
Suryagarha(167) - Ramanand Mandal
Sheikhpura(169) - Randhir Kumar Soni
Barbigha(170) - Dr. Kumar Puspanjay
The voting for the Bihar assembly elections was held in two phases - November 6 and November 11.
