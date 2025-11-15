Bihar Election Results 2025: Bihar witnessed an electoral twist no one saw coming. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with its allies, excluding the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), is only five seats away from forming a government on its own. For the first time, the party could govern the state without relying on Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). Experts say BJP can easily reach this magic number.

The results announced on November 14 show the NDA tally as follows: BJP won 89 seats, the JD(U) 85, Chirag Paswan’s LJP(R) 19, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM 5 and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM 4.

Numbers Without Nitish: BJP 89 + LJP(R) 19 + HAM 5 + RLM 4 = 117 seats.

The majority mark in Bihar’s 243-member assembly is 122. With 117 seats already in hand, experts believe the BJP can cross the majority mark by securing just a few more MLAs from the Congress (6), the Left (3) or the BSP (1).

“The BJP is an expert at alliances and political arithmetic, and the governor is also aligned with them. The results clearly show that if Nitish Kumar steps aside, the BJP can break the Opposition and form the government,” said one on condition of anonymity.

The path for BJP to choose its own chief minister is now clear. Getting support of 8-10 additional MLAs is not a big deal. If the BJP does not do it, it will only be to respect coalition traditions. Otherwise, Nitish no longer has the leverage he once did.

Ever since seat-sharing discussions, the BJP seemingly kept this equation in mind. Today, even though Nitish looks stronger than in 2020, the BJP has emerged as the single-largest party in the state.

BJP Keeps CM Choice Unclear

In June 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in an interview, “Who will be Bihar’s chief minister will be decided in time. But it is clear we will fight the elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

On October 16, when asked again about the CM face, he said, “Who am I to decide who will be the chief minister? After the elections, all allies will choose the leader of the legislative party together.

As speculation grew, he clarified on November 1, “There is no confusion. I state once again that Nitish Kumar is the chief minister and will remain so even after the election victory.”

If Nitish Joins Mahagathbandhan

The JD(U) has 85 seats, the RJD 25, the Congress 6, the Left 3 and others 7. The total comes to 126 seats, just four above the majority. Experts warn that while Nitish could technically form a government with the Mahagathbandhan, doing so carries a serious risk of his party splitting.

The Bihar political map is shifting. The BJP is on the brink of unprecedented power. Nitish’s decisions in the coming days could define the state’s political future.