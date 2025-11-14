Bihar Election Result 2025: As Bihar awaits the results of the 2025 Assembly Elections, the Raghunathpur seat in Siwan has become one of the most closely watched battlegrounds. A traditional stronghold of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the constituency often witnesses high-stakes contests among major political parties.

This year, the spotlight is firmly on Osama Shahab, son of the late former Siwan MP and bahubali Mohammad Shahabuddin. Reports indicate that Lalu Prasad Yadav personally handed Osama the party symbol ahead of his electoral debut on 6 November during Phase 1 of polling. Raghunathpur is one of six Assembly segments under the Siwan Lok Sabha seat, covering several villages including Rajpur, Kausar, Murarpatti, Mathia, Semaria, Narakatia, Adampur, and Nikhti.

Key Candidates In Raghunathpur Contest

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Osama Shahab is representing the RJD, while Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has fielded Vikash Kumar Singh. Rahul Kirti is contesting from Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, and the AAP has not nominated anyone from this seat.

Voter Turnout And Previous Results

Raghunathpur recorded a voter turnout of 51.18% on 6 November. In the 2020 election, RJD candidate Harishankar Yadav won the seat by defeating LJP’s Manoj Kumar Singh with a margin of 17,965 votes.

Who Is Osama Shahab?

Osama, who has passed Class 10 and listed his profession as social work, has declared assets worth ₹8 crore with no liabilities. His annual income stands at ₹25.5 lakh. He has also disclosed two pending criminal cases, neither categorised as serious.

Although he speaks little during rallies, Osama’s surname alone has become a powerful slogan among supporters. His father, Mohammad Shahabuddin, convicted in multiple cases, including a double murder, remained an influential figure in Siwan’s politics until he died in 2021 due to COVID-19 complications. Despite his disqualification from contesting elections, Shahabuddin’s influence loomed over every electoral cycle in the region. This is the first Assembly election after his death.

The Battle For Raghunathpur

Osama, who studied law in London, faces charges including attempted murder as per his affidavit, though he has not been convicted of any of them.

The constituency has drawn major political figures during campaigning, such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Shahabuddin never contested from Raghunathpur himself but represented neighbouring Ziradei.

The seat’s demographics may favour Osama, with approximately 68,000 Muslim voters, 34,000 Scheduled Caste voters, 31,000 Rajputs, and 28,000 Yadav voters, two communities that traditionally back the RJD.

However, his rival remains defiant. JD(U)'s Vikash Singh remarked, “If he wins, he will distribute (katta) guns. I am talking about pens.”

Shahabuddin’s Legacy

Mohammad Shahabuddin first entered a criminal case at 19 and amassed a long list of charges over the years, eventually becoming a history-sheeter. His political rise began in the RJD’s youth wing, followed by Assembly wins in 1990 and 1995, and then four terms as MP.

Among the most infamous cases linked to him was the acid-bath murder of brothers Satish and Girish in 2004, committed after they refused extortion demands from his men. Their surviving brother, Rajiv, an eyewitness, was later shot dead before testifying. Shahabuddin received a life sentence, upheld by the Supreme Court, and was eventually shifted to Tihar Jail, where he later died.