Bihar Election Results 2025: Meet Top Winners, Crushing Losers; Here’s Their Jaw-Dropping Margins

Patna: The 2025 Bihar Assembly election results have delivered a political spectacle like no other, with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cruising to a massive victory and leaving the Mahagathbandhan reeling. As the counting is coming to a close, some candidates soared to stunning victories with record-breaking margins, while others faced crushing defeats that exposed the Opposition’s weaknesses.

Here is a look at the top performers and the biggest losers so far.

Biggest Winners

1. Rama Nishad (Aurai): BJP’s Rama Nishad topped the charts, securing a massive win over Vikassheel Insaan Party’s Bhogendra Sahni by 57,206 votes. His performance reflected the NDA’s dominance in eastern Bihar constituencies.

2. Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur): BJP’s Nitish Mishra defeated CPI’s Ram Narayan Yadav by 54,849 votes, signalling strong voter support even in historically competitive areas.

3. Sanjiv Chaurasia (Digha): Another BJP victory came in Digha, where Chaurasia beat CPI(ML) Liberation candidate Divya Gautam by 51,080 votes. The result highlighted the BJP’s continued sweep across key districts.

4. Nitin Nabin (Bankipur): Nabin’s decisive margin of 48,585 votes over RJD’s Rekha Kumari added to BJP’s growing list of landslide victories.

5. Hari Narayan Singh (Harnaut): JD(U)’s Singh secured 48,335 votes more than Congress candidate Arun Kumar, demonstrating the strong position of the NDA in central Bihar.

6. Sujeet Kumar (Rajnagar): BJP’s Sujeet Kumar won with a margin of 42,185 votes over RJD’s Bishnu Deo Mochi, confirming the party’s widespread support.

7. Anant Kumar Singh (Mokama): Contesting from jail, JD(U)’s Singh achieved a 28,206-vote victory, marking his sixth consecutive win from the constituency and proving his enduring personal influence.

Biggest Losers

1. Divya Gautam (Digha, CPI(ML) Liberation): Gautam suffered the heaviest defeat of the day, losing to BJP’s Sanjiv Chaurasia by 59,079 votes.

2. Shyam Kishor Chaudhary (Sugauli, Janshakti Janta Dal): Chaudhary fell to LJP(RV)’s Rajesh Kumar by 58,191 votes, reflecting the party’s inability to convert votes into wins.

3. Bhogendra Sahni (Aurai, Vikassheel Insaan Party): He was defeated by Rama Nishad of BJP by 57,206 votes, marking a significant setback.

4. Bishwanath Chaudhary (Rajgir, CPI(ML)): Chaudhary lost to JD(U)’s Kaushal Kishore by 55,428 votes, showing the sharp decline of smaller parties in the NDA wave.

5. Ram Narayan Yadav (Jhanjharpur, CPI): Yadav was beaten by BJP’s Nitish Mishra by 54,849 votes, highlighting the opposition’s struggle to retain strongholds.

Prashant Kishor’s much-publicised debut failed to produce a single victory, emerging as one of the biggest overall losers in Bihar politics.

With just one win and five leads as of the latest counting, the Congress experienced a historic decline, failing to make an impact even in traditional strongholds.

Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD won only seven seats and is leading in 18, far below expectations, reflecting a steep erosion of its previously consolidated vote base.

With over 67% voter turnout and counting underway for nearly all constituencies, the NDA is set to form the government with more than 200 leads. The Mahagathbandhan, limited to roughly 32 leads, faces the stark reality of an electorate that has favoured performance, leadership and party organisation over historical alliances.