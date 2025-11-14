RJD Winner Candidates List In Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List Of MLAs With Female vs Male Winner Percentage

Bihar Election Results 2025: The Bihar election results unfolded like a political narrative filled with anticipation, suspense, and shifting trends. As the final numbers came in, a complete list of MLAs began to emerge, offering a clear picture of who will shape the state’s next political chapter. The contest saw both seasoned leaders and first-time contenders vying for voter trust, making the outcome a compelling reflection of Bihar’s evolving political landscape.

Amid the celebrations, disappointments, and unexpected twists, the gender ratio between male and female winners became an important point of discussion. With the list of MLAs now available, the results highlight not only electoral choices but also broader social patterns around representation and participation.

Full List Of RJD Winning/Leading Candidates:

Sahebpur Kamal(145) - Sattanand Sambuddha Alias Lalan Jee

Fatuha(185) - Dr. Ramanand Yadav

Maner(187) - Bhai Birendra

Sandesh(192) - Dipu Singh

Brahampur(199) - Shambhu Nath Yadav

Jehanabad(216) - Rahul Kumar

Makhdumpur(218) - Subedar Das

Nabinagar(221) - Amod Kumar Singh

Bodh Gaya(229) - Kumar Sarvjeet

Tikari(231) - Ajay Kumar

Chakai(243) - Savitri Devi

Narkatia(12) - Shamim Ahmad

Bisfi(35) - Asif Ahmad

Raniganj(47) - Avinash Manglam

Madhepura(73) - Chandra Shekhar

Mahishi(77) - Gautam Krishna

Paroo(97) - Shankar Prasad

Raghunathpur(108) - Osama Shahab

Marhaura(117) - Jitendra Kumar Rai

Garkha(119) - Surendra Ram

Parsa(121) - Karishma

Ujiarpur(134) - Alok Kumar Mehta

Morwa(135) - Ranvijay Sahu

Matihani(144) - Narendra Kumar Singh Alias Bogo Singh

The outcome of the Bihar elections offers valuable indicators of progress as well as areas where political inclusivity can improve. While the results reflect current voter preferences, they also open up discussions about the future of state politics.