Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984857https://zeenews.india.com/india/bihar-election-results-2025-rjd-winner-candidates-full-list-female-vs-male-winning-percentage-2984857.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT 2025

RJD Winner Candidates List In Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List Of MLAs With Female vs Male Winner Percentage

Bihar Election Results 2025: The Bihar Election Results 2025 bring forward a detailed picture of representation across the state. The full list of elected representatives highlights how various sets of dynamics continue to evolve in Bihar’s political landscape. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RJD Winner Candidates List In Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List Of MLAs With Female vs Male Winner PercentageRJD leaders Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav (Image Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Bihar Election Results 2025: The Bihar election results unfolded like a political narrative filled with anticipation, suspense, and shifting trends. As the final numbers came in, a complete list of MLAs began to emerge, offering a clear picture of who will shape the state’s next political chapter. The contest saw both seasoned leaders and first-time contenders vying for voter trust, making the outcome a compelling reflection of Bihar’s evolving political landscape.

Amid the celebrations, disappointments, and unexpected twists, the gender ratio between male and female winners became an important point of discussion. With the list of MLAs now available, the results highlight not only electoral choices but also broader social patterns around representation and participation. 

Also Check- JDU Winner Candidates List In Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List of Male, Female MLA Winners

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Full List Of RJD Winning/Leading Candidates:

Sahebpur Kamal(145) - Sattanand Sambuddha Alias Lalan Jee

Fatuha(185) - Dr. Ramanand Yadav

Maner(187) - Bhai Birendra

Sandesh(192) - Dipu Singh

Brahampur(199) - Shambhu Nath Yadav

Jehanabad(216) - Rahul Kumar

Makhdumpur(218) - Subedar Das

Nabinagar(221) - Amod Kumar Singh

Bodh Gaya(229) - Kumar Sarvjeet

Tikari(231) - Ajay Kumar

Chakai(243) - Savitri Devi

Narkatia(12) - Shamim Ahmad

Bisfi(35) - Asif Ahmad

Raniganj(47) - Avinash Manglam

Madhepura(73) - Chandra Shekhar

Mahishi(77) - Gautam Krishna

Paroo(97) - Shankar Prasad

Raghunathpur(108) - Osama Shahab

Marhaura(117) - Jitendra Kumar Rai

Garkha(119) - Surendra Ram

Parsa(121) - Karishma

Ujiarpur(134) - Alok Kumar Mehta

Morwa(135) - Ranvijay Sahu

Matihani(144) - Narendra Kumar Singh Alias Bogo Singh

The outcome of the Bihar elections offers valuable indicators of progress as well as areas where political inclusivity can improve. While the results reflect current voter preferences, they also open up discussions about the future of state politics. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women jumpsuit
Jumpsuits Every Woman Needs in Her Wardrobe!
IAF Pilatus PC-7 Crash Chennai Tambram
BREAKING: IAF PC-7 Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects
Bihar election result 2025
Kochadhaman Election Result 2025: AIMIM's Sarwar Alam Wins
Bihar Election 2025
BJP Winner Candidates List In Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List
Men joggers
Men’s Joggers for Style, Fit & Everyday Ease!
Bihar election results 2025
Old Guards, Caste Maths Split Mahagathbandhan: What Helped NDA Retain Bihar
Bihar Election 2025
Mokama’s ‘Bahubali’ Anant Singh’s Net Worth: From Luxury Cars To Land Holdings
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results: 5 Reasons Nitish Roared Back And Pushed NDA ‘200 Paar’
Face Moisturizer
Moisturizers for Hydrated, Glowing, and Balanced Skin!
Face wash
Face Washes for Clear, Radiant, and Healthy Skin!