RJD Winner Candidates List In Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List Of MLAs With Female vs Male Winner Percentage
Bihar Election Results 2025: The Bihar Election Results 2025 bring forward a detailed picture of representation across the state. The full list of elected representatives highlights how various sets of dynamics continue to evolve in Bihar’s political landscape.
Bihar Election Results 2025: The Bihar election results unfolded like a political narrative filled with anticipation, suspense, and shifting trends. As the final numbers came in, a complete list of MLAs began to emerge, offering a clear picture of who will shape the state’s next political chapter. The contest saw both seasoned leaders and first-time contenders vying for voter trust, making the outcome a compelling reflection of Bihar’s evolving political landscape.
Amid the celebrations, disappointments, and unexpected twists, the gender ratio between male and female winners became an important point of discussion. With the list of MLAs now available, the results highlight not only electoral choices but also broader social patterns around representation and participation.
Full List Of RJD Winning/Leading Candidates:
Sahebpur Kamal(145) - Sattanand Sambuddha Alias Lalan Jee
Fatuha(185) - Dr. Ramanand Yadav
Maner(187) - Bhai Birendra
Sandesh(192) - Dipu Singh
Brahampur(199) - Shambhu Nath Yadav
Jehanabad(216) - Rahul Kumar
Makhdumpur(218) - Subedar Das
Nabinagar(221) - Amod Kumar Singh
Bodh Gaya(229) - Kumar Sarvjeet
Tikari(231) - Ajay Kumar
Chakai(243) - Savitri Devi
Narkatia(12) - Shamim Ahmad
Bisfi(35) - Asif Ahmad
Raniganj(47) - Avinash Manglam
Madhepura(73) - Chandra Shekhar
Mahishi(77) - Gautam Krishna
Paroo(97) - Shankar Prasad
Raghunathpur(108) - Osama Shahab
Marhaura(117) - Jitendra Kumar Rai
Garkha(119) - Surendra Ram
Parsa(121) - Karishma
Ujiarpur(134) - Alok Kumar Mehta
Morwa(135) - Ranvijay Sahu
Matihani(144) - Narendra Kumar Singh Alias Bogo Singh
The outcome of the Bihar elections offers valuable indicators of progress as well as areas where political inclusivity can improve. While the results reflect current voter preferences, they also open up discussions about the future of state politics.
