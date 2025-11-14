Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi’s Struggle, Khesari’s Slide, Shahabuddin’s Son Rises, Criminals Rise Again

Bihar Election Results 2025: As counting day unfolded in Bihar, the state’s most recognisable faces found themselves caught in a fierce, seat-by-seat battle that kept campaign teams glued to every fresh update from the Election Commission.

Anchored by the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance is holding on to a steady advantage across the state, while Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan (MGB) struggling to break into an early rhythm despite strong expectations from his supporters.

Among the earliest stories to catch the public eye was the contest in Digha, where Divya Gautam, the CPI(ML)-L candidate and cousin of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, began slipping behind BJP’s Sanjiv Chaurasia.

The two-term MLA expanded his command as the rounds progressed, and by the seventeenth round at 1 pm, he had built a formidable lead of 30,372 votes, leaving Gautam facing an increasingly steep climb.

Another closely followed battle is unfolding in Chapra, where Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, contesting as RJD candidate Satrughan Yadav, is remaining stuck on the wrong side of the numbers.

After the fourth round, he continues to trail by more than 3,000 votes, while BJP’s Chhoti Kumari is showing no signs of losing momentum. Her lead is steady through the day, making the road ahead difficult for the popular entertainer.

The Raghopur seat drew particular attention as it is holding the political fortunes of Tejashwi Yadav himself. Early figures placed him behind BJP’s Satish Kumar, creating a brief jolt within the MGB camp. But as the counting continues, the RJD and the BJP leaders are giving a tough fight to each-other.

His team is keeping a close watch, knowing that even a narrow edge here carries immense symbolic weight.

In Raghunathpur, the lead belonged to a candidate with a powerful family name. Osama Shahab, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, moved ahead with 22,996 votes, securing a margin of 5,088 over JD(U)’s Vikash Kumar Singh, who is trailing.

With every round, Osama is strengthens his position, and his numbers is becoming one of the early talking points of the day.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting from Mahua as chief of the Janshakti Janata Dal, is facing a difficult morning. Only days earlier, he had confidently predicted that his party would win between 10 and 15 seats. The counting day reality is offering a very different picture, with JJD candidates trailing everywhere and Tej Pratap himself unable to overtake his rivals in Mahua.

As the hours passed, Khesari Lal Yadav’s struggle in Chapra continued. BJP’s Chhoti Kumari widened her gap, staying ahead by 2,380 votes and forcing Bhojpuri Singer’s supporters to confront the possibility of a disappointing outcome for the actor’s political debut.

In contrast to these trailing candidates, first-time BJP contestant and popular singer Maithili Thakur seemed to find her rhythm early on in Alinagar. By the sixth round, she is holding a comfortable lead of 8,544 votes over RJD’s Binod Mishra, energising her supporters in what has become one of the more high-energy campaigns of this election.

AIMIM also working its way into the early narrative, with Asaduddin Owaisi’s party securing leads in Kochadhaman, Amour and Baisi. The three seats are giving the AIMIM a visible presence on the tally board, marking pockets of clear voter support for the party’s Bihar strategy.

Further down the list of high-profile contests, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is maintaining control of Tarapur. With an advantage of more than 4,000 votes, the BJP leader is looking set to uphold the long-standing political legacy of his family in the constituency.

In Kutumba, state Congress state President Rajesh Kumar, widely known as Rajesh Ram, is finding himself trailing behind HAM(S) candidate Lallan Ram, as per ECI trends. His struggle is adding to the Congress party’s broader concerns across the state.

One of the most dramatic constituencies of the morning remaining Mokama, where jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh is holding on to a narrow lead of 700 votes over RJD’s Veena Devi. The contest is drawing even more attention because Jan Suraaj candidate Priyadarshi Piyush is lagging behind by more than 10,536 votes, reflecting the party’s difficulty in shaping early narratives in key seats.

Throughout the state, counting rooms across districts sent in figures that shaped a picture of a powerful NDA surge and a Mahagathbandhan trying to keep itself in contention. As candidates, party leaders and supporters are watching the screens with growing intensity, Bihar’s election day once again is living up to its reputation for producing dramatic and personality-driven contests that keep the entire state on edge until the very last round.