Bihar has delivered its verdict and what a verdict it is. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is racing toward one of its most crushing victories in two decades as counting continues for the Bihar Assembly elections. Crossing the massive 200-seat mark in the 243-member House, the NDA hasn't just won, it has absolutely demolished the Opposition, beaten its own stellar 2010 show, and rewritten Bihar's political playbook. This isn't a victory. This is total domination. Here's who emerged victorious and who got left behind in the dust.

The Big Winners: Comeback Kings And Power Players

Nitish Kumar: Still Standing, Still Winning

Almost twenty years in power, and Nitish Kumar just keeps going. The Chief Minister has beaten back anti-incumbency that would've finished most politicians. His Janata Dal (United) is ahead in over 80 seats, playing a huge role in the NDA's tidal wave that's looking less like an election and more like a landslide. This result doesn't just hand Kumar his fifth term as Chief Minister; it completely tears apart the Opposition's carefully built "youth versus experience" story and proves that in Bihar, experience still matters most. Tejashwi Yadav's big challenge? Gone. Nitish Kumar remains Bihar's ultimate political survivor.

Chirag Paswan: The Incredible Comeback Story

Talk about a political resurrection. From winning just one lonely seat in 2020 to turning nearly 6 per cent vote share into an impressive 22 seats out of 29, Chirag Paswan has pulled off the comeback everyone's talking about. Strong support from the Paswan community, plus Chirag's growing appeal among Dalits and younger voters, has shot his standing within the NDA sky-high. Chirag isn't just back in the game; he's become someone the alliance can't afford to overlook anymore.

Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM: The Seemanchal Stronghold

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), steered by Asaduddin Owaisi, has once again shown its strength in the Seemanchal region. AIMIM bagged five seats, Jokihat, Kochadhaman, Amour, Bahadurganj and Baisi, the same ones it won in 2020. This isn't luck or chance; this is building a rock-solid base. Owaisi's hold on Seemanchal stays firm, and his party keeps growing its footprint.

HAM and RLM: Small Parties, Big Impact

The smaller NDA allies just showed everyone that you don't need numbers when you've got performance. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi won five out of six seats they fought, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) of Upendra Kushwaha secured four seats. These partners didn't just add to the tally; they were crucial in pushing the NDA past that important 200-seat mark. In alliance politics, they delivered way beyond their size.

The Big Losers: Broken Dreams And Lost Battles

Tejashwi's RJD: The Youth Leader Who Couldn't Close The Deal

Even after being positioned as the Opposition's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav couldn't turn voter unhappiness into votes. The RJD's disappointing total of just 25 seats barely improves on their terrible 2010 showing when they managed only 22 seats. After building real momentum in 2020, this sharp drop in 2025 has seriously damaged Tejashwi's political standing. The youth leader image? Dented. The CM's dream? On hold. Sure, he easily kept his Raghopur seat, but his larger ambitions have taken a serious hit.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress: Still Struggling In Bihar

The Congress has once again shown it just can't crack Bihar, ending up with single-digit seats. Despite Rahul Gandhi's widely covered "Voter Adhikar Yatra," loud claims of "vote chori," and sharp attacks on the Special Intensive Revision exercise, the party simply couldn't reach voters. This poor showing continues the slide from 2020, when Congress fought 70 seats but won only 19, weakening the Mahagathbandhan badly. This time around? They contested 61 seats, won three, and are leading in just three more. Congress isn't just losing ground in Bihar, it's practically vanishing.

Prashant Kishor: When The Strategist's Plan Backfires

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor, the man who's helped several parties win big, is now counting among the biggest losers. Despite a tough two-year padyatra and constant media presence, his Jan Suraaj platform barely made a dent, getting fewer votes than NOTA in many seats. His focus on development issues didn't work, and his choice not to contest himself left people confused about what his movement really wanted. The man who made kings couldn't become one himself.

Mukesh Sahani: The Deputy CM Promise That Went Nowhere

Presented as an important player in the Seemanchal region and named a deputy CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan after tough talks, Mukesh Sahani came up empty-handed. His Vikassheel Insaan Party couldn't turn caste support into actual wins. The Nishad (fisherman) votes he tried hard to gather ended up going to the NDA instead, pulled in by specific welfare schemes. Sahani's big bet didn't pay off, and his political stock has dropped sharply.

(With IANS Inputs)