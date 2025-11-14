Bihar Election Results 2025: Why Is RJD’s Lantern Dimming; Is Old ‘Jungle Raj’ Tag Dragging Tejashwi’s RJD Into Freefall?

Bihar Election Results 2025: The phrase “Jungle Raj” hurled at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by its opponents for years has clung to Tejashwi with remarkable force, and early numbers show how deeply it may be hurting his party. With leads stuck at 35 seats, the iconic lantern that once illuminated Bihar’s political landscape is looking dimmer than ever.

The BJP kept reminding voters of what they described as the lawlessness and corruption associated with Lalu Yadav’s years in office, and leaders across the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) repeatedly invoked old stories of crime and misgovernance to frame their attacks.

Tejashwi, for his part, tried to push back by calling the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led administration a “Rakshasa Raj” and steered his campaign towards issues such as unemployment, reservation and protecting the Constitution. But the morning’s trends suggest that even the intensity of his 171 public meetings could not overcome voter doubts.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He even redesigned his campaign visuals to distance himself from the towering presence of his father. Lalu was silently removed from several posters in an attempt to signal a new chapter. But the baggage of unresolved corruption cases and a powerful family legacy travelled with him all the same.

Voters may also have been influenced by the ongoing IRCTC Hotels corruption case, where a special CBI court recently rejected the pleas of Lalu and Rabri Devi against a day-to-day trial. The court held that their request was neither maintainable nor practical and continued recording prosecution evidence. Charges had earlier been framed against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others for alleged irregularities during the tendering of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

It is clear that the RJD is heading for a steep fall. The NDA is heading towards a massive win. The Congress, the RJD’s alliance partner, is struggling with its own shrinking footprint in the state.

For nearly two decades, BJP and JD(U) leaders have revived memories of the period in Bihar when crime rates soared and scandals multiplied.

Nitish Kumar’s pitch, meanwhile, leaned heavily on his reputation for sober governance. His ability to project a steady and development-driven approach appears to have struck a familiar chord, helping him maintain relevance even after 20 years in power.

Tejashwi’s greatest challenge has always been broadening RJD’s base beyond the traditional Muslim–Yadav bloc. He attempted to reach out to young voters, extremely backward classes and those aspiring for economic mobility, but the early trends suggest that his message did not resonate widely enough.

The Congress, already battling a long-term decline in Bihar, added to the discomfort of the Mahagathbandhan. Its shrinking electoral performance from cycle to cycle has diluted the alliance’s ability to counter the NDA’s combined force.

In 2015, the RJD had dominated the high-margin victories, winning 29 seats with a lead exceeding 15 percent. By 2020, it was the BJP that swept such high-margin categories, securing 19 large victories.

Today, the NDA appears to be tightening its grip once again. According to the Election Commission’s count, the alliance has comfortably crossed the halfway mark of 122 leads. Large hoardings declaring “Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar” have already appeared near the chief minister’s residence in Patna, reflecting growing confidence among his supporters.

As trends from 238 seats were tallied, the NDA surged ahead with 187 leads. The BJP was leading in 81 constituencies, the JD(U) in 80 and Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) in 22. With the Mahagathbandhan far behind, the morning picture shows a state leaning heavily towards continuity, while Tejashwi Yadav is left carrying the weight of a reputation he tried, but could not escape.