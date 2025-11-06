Advertisement
RICHEST POLITICIAN IN BIHAR

Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Richest? Samrat Choudhary Vs Tejashwi Yadav Vs Nitish Kumar Net Worth

Samrat Choudhary tops the list of wealthy Bihar leaders with Rs 11 Cr+ assets. Know the complete net worth comparison with Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Richest? Samrat Choudhary Vs Tejashwi Yadav Vs Nitish Kumar Net WorthSamrat Choudhary Vs Tejashwi Yadav Vs Nitish Kumar Net Worth. (PHOTO: IANS)

The electoral battle for the Bihar Assembly has begun as the first phase of voting gets underway. Even as the fate of big candidates like Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary gets sealed in the EVMs, all eyes are on the personal wealth of the state's most powerful leaders. 

A look at the declared assets of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary shows a clear pecking order among the crorepati club of leaders in Bihar. 

Samrat Choudhary Leads The List Of Crorepatis 

According to their latest public declarations, Samrat Choudhary emerged as the wealthiest among the three political leaders, with his total net worth exceeding Rs 11 crore. 

His substantial financial portfolio was detailed in disclosures made during his nomination for the Tarapur seat. Key assets include approximately Rs 9.30 crore in immovable assets such as land and property. His movable assets include about ₹27 lakh in bank deposits, Rs 32 lakh invested in bonds, shares, and mutual funds, and Rs 18.5 lakh in life insurance and PPF schemes. 

Additionally, Choudhary and his spouse possess a significant Rs 40 lakh in gold (Rs 20 lakh each), with Rs 1,71,550 held in cash.

Nitish Kumar: Modest Compared To Peers 

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's declared wealth, as disclosed on the Bihar Government's website late last year, stands as the most modest among the three major leaders, with his total assets (both movable and immovable) amounting to approximately Rs 1.64 crore. 

A significant portion of this wealth, around Rs 1.48 crore, is held in immovable assets, such as land and property. His movable assets total about Rs 16.97 lakh, which includes Rs 21,052 in cash and approximately Rs 60,811.56 held in various bank deposits.

