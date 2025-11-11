Bihar Elections 2025: 111-Year-Old Voter Nasima Khatun Inspires With Her Commitment To Democracy

Patna (Bihar): A 111-year-old woman, Nasima Khatun, on Tuesday cast her vote at a polling booth in Chhatapur assembly constituency in Supaul district in the second phase of the Bihar polls, exhibiting her commitment to the democratic exercise.

"I have cast my vote and fulfilled my duty," Nasima Khatun, who was in a wheelchair, told ANI after casting her ballot.

Officials said she is the oldest voter in the Sapaul district.

Bihar recorded a big voter turnout of 67.14 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls till 5 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26 per cent, followed by 75.23 per cent in Katihar, 73.79 per cent in Purnia, 70.69 per cent in Supaul, 69.02 per cent in Purvi Champaran 68.91 per cent in Banka.

Nawada recorded 57.11 per cent turnout till 5 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI.

A turnout of 67.79 per cent was recorded in Araria, 63.06 per cent in Arwal, 64.48 per cent in Aurangabad, 66.03 per cent in Bhagalpur, 64.36 per cent in Jahanabad, 67.22 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 69.02 per cent in Paschim Champaran and 67.50 per cent in Gaya.

Jamui recorded a voter turnout of 67.81 per cent, 60.09 per cent in Rohtas, 67.31 per cent in Sheohar, 65.28 per cent in Sitamarhi and 61.79 per cent in Madhubani.

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 69.72 per cent, Sasaram 60.97 per cent, Mohania 68.24 per cent, Kutumba 62.17 per cent, Gaya Town 58.43 per cent, Chainpur 67.41 per cent, Dhamdaha 74.20 per cent, Harsiddhi 70.98 per cent and Jhanjharpur 57.73 per cent.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.