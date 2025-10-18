Bihar Elections 2025: AAP Releases Third List Of 28 Candidates Across Key Constituencies

Bihar Elections 2025: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday. In this latest list, AAP has named 28 candidates from different constituencies across the state. Among the key names are Shashi Bhushan Tiwari from Lauriya, Arjun Kumar Sinha from Bettiah, Gaysaudin Samaini from Sugauli, and Ranjan Kumar from Samastipur.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, AAP had announced its second list of 48 candidates. That list included Prem Prapt Singh from Chapra, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Lalganj, Aditya Lal from Purnia, and Inderjeet Jyotikar from Hathua. The party had released its first list earlier, featuring 11 candidates.

With the release of three lists so far, AAP continues to expand its presence in Bihar, where it is contesting the state elections independently.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (ML), which is part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, also announced 20 candidates on Saturday. The alliance, which includes major opposition parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, is aiming to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), a key member of the NDA, had earlier released its second list of 44 candidates on October 16. The list featured a mix of senior leaders, sitting MLAs, and young faces from diverse professional and social backgrounds.

Prominent names in the JD(U) list include Dhirendra Pratap Singh (Valmikinagar), Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Raj (Amarpur), Mahabali Singh (Karakat), and Sumit Kumar Singh (Chakai). The party stated that the list was prepared with the aim of promoting inclusive development under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases, on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17.