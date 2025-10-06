Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2968714https://zeenews.india.com/india/bihar-elections-2025-eci-announces-poll-dates-check-phase-2-constituencies-names-2968714.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Bihar Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Dates; Check Phase 2 Constituencies Names

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the poll schedule for the Bihar assembly elections today, with the polling slated to be held in multiple phases. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 05:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Dates; Check Phase 2 Constituencies NamesFile Photo (ANI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the poll schedule for the Bihar assembly elections today, with the polling slated to be held in multiple phases. The 243 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in (to be announced) phases. The announcement came after a two-day review by the Commission, during which they met political parties and law enforcement agencies to ensure free and fair elections. The term of the 243-member state Assembly will end on November 22, 2025.

In a meeting held on Saturday, the political parties in Bihar requested a single-phase election, while the opposition parties asked for two phases. Both sides also demanded that the elections be held soon after the Chhath festival, which begins on October 25.

Bihar Election Result Date: The counting of votes will take place on 14-11-2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Below is the list of all constituencies going to the polls in phase 2 on 11-11-2025:

Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar (SC), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Sikta, Raxaul...etc

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh