Bihar Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Dates; Check Phase 2 Constituencies Names

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the poll schedule for the Bihar assembly elections today, with the polling slated to be held in multiple phases. The 243 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in (to be announced) phases. The announcement came after a two-day review by the Commission, during which they met political parties and law enforcement agencies to ensure free and fair elections. The term of the 243-member state Assembly will end on November 22, 2025.

In a meeting held on Saturday, the political parties in Bihar requested a single-phase election, while the opposition parties asked for two phases. Both sides also demanded that the elections be held soon after the Chhath festival, which begins on October 25.

Bihar Election Result Date: The counting of votes will take place on 14-11-2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Below is the list of all constituencies going to the polls in phase 2 on 11-11-2025:

Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar (SC), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Sikta, Raxaul...etc