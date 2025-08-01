Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commission Publishes Draft Voter Lists For All 243 Constituencies

The Election Commission of India on Friday said that it has begun distributing the draft electoral rolls for all 243 assembly constituencies and over 90,000 polling stations in Bihar to political parties.

The rolls, distributed through 38 district collectors, will also be available online for public access from 3 pm onwards, ECI added.

"Draft Electoral Rolls for Bihar, covering each of the 243 assembly constituencies and 90,817 polling stations, are being shared with all political parties by the 38 District Collectors at 11 AM today, i.e 1 August 2025. Draft Electoral Rolls are also being published on the website at 3 PM today," Election Commission of India said.