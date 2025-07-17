Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced a significant relief measure for domestic electricity consumers in the state, effective from August 1, 2025. Under the new policy, all domestic consumers will not be charged for electricity consumption up to 125 units.

हमलोग शुरू से ही सस्ती दरों पर सभी को बिजली उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं। अब हमने तय कर दिया है कि 1 अगस्त, 2025 से यानी जुलाई माह के बिल से ही राज्य के सभी घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं को 125 यूनिट तक बिजली का कोई पैसा नहीं देना पड़ेगा। इससे राज्य के कुल 1 करोड़ 67 लाख परिवारों को लाभ होगा। हमने यह… July 17, 2025

The Chief Minister confirmed that this new benefit will be reflected in the electricity bills starting with the July 2025 consumption cycle, which will be billed in August.

"We have decided that from August 1, 2025, that is, from the July bill itself, all domestic consumers of the state will not have to pay any money for electricity up to 125 units," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated, outlining the government's latest initiative to provide financial assistance to households.