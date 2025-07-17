Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar's Free 125-Unit Electricity Move Echoes Kejriwal's Strategy?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a major relief for domestic consumers: no charges for electricity up to 125 units, effective from August 1, 2025.

 

Last Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar's Free 125-Unit Electricity Move Echoes Kejriwal's Strategy? Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced a significant relief measure for domestic electricity consumers in the state, effective from August 1, 2025. Under the new policy, all domestic consumers will not be charged for electricity consumption up to 125 units.

The Chief Minister confirmed that this new benefit will be reflected in the electricity bills starting with the July 2025 consumption cycle, which will be billed in August.

"We have decided that from August 1, 2025, that is, from the July bill itself, all domestic consumers of the state will not have to pay any money for electricity up to 125 units," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated, outlining the government's latest initiative to provide financial assistance to households.

