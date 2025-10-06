Bihar Elections 2025 Full Schedule Out: Check Phase-Wise Voting Date, Time, Result Day And Other Details

Bihar Election 2025 Date Full Schedule: The Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the Bihar assembly elections today, with the polling set to take place in two phases. A total of 121 seats will go to the polls in the first phase and 122 in the second phase. The term of the 243-member state Assembly will end on November 22, 2025. In the 2020 assembly polls, the voting took place in three phases. However, this time, the political parties favoured either sinlge-phase polls or the two-phase elections, keeping in mind the festivities.

There will be 90,712 polling booths this time in the Bihar polls while on an average, there will be 818 voters on each booth, said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "The final voter's list after SIR has been given to all political parties. Post the date of nomination filing, the Voters' list, which is to be released, will be final," said Kumar.

The CEC announced webcasting of all polling booths this time. He also announced that voters can deposit their smartphone outside the polling room/booth this time. Kumar said that there will be 243 observers -one each for each assembly constituency.

Bihar Election Dates: Full Schedule of Phase 1

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10.10.2025

Last Date of Nominations : 17.10.2025

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 18.10.2025

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 20.10.2025

Date of Poll: 06.11.2025

Date before which the election shall be completed : 16.11.2025

Bihar Election Dates: Full Schedule of Phase 2

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 13.10.2025

Last Date of Nominations : 20.10.2025

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21.10.2025

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 23.10.2025

Date of Poll: 11.11.2025

Date before which the election shall be completed : 16.11.2025

Bihar Election Voting Time

The voting for the Bihar assembly elections will take place between 7am to 5pm, with one hour as an extension for those in the queue.

Bihar Election Result Date

Bihar Election Result: The counting of votes for the 243 assembly constituencies will take place on November 14.

The dates have been announced after completing the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls. There are a total of 7.42 crore, including 3.92 crore male and 3.5 crore female voters in Bihar’s final electoral rolls released after the voter list revision.

Bihar Polls Security Arrangements

In a major security preparedness move, more than 500 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), comprising over 5,000 personnel, have been earmarked for deployment across Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The deployment includes 121 companies from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and around 400 from the Border Security Force (BSF), along with contingents from other CAPFs such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Of the 400 companies, 99 companies of the BSF have already reached Bihar, and the movement of other CAPF contingents is underway.