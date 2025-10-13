Bihar Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj Party Unveils Second List Of 65 Candidates

Jan Suraaj on Monday announced its second list of 65 candidates for the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. The list comprises 20 reserved seats, 19 for Scheduled Castes (SC) and one for a Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 45 general category constituencies. The announcement was made by the party’s national president, Uday Singh, who emphasised that the selection process reflects Jan Suraaj’s commitment to inclusive representation.

“According to our promise to give representation to every community, candidates from the largest Extremely Backward Class group (10 Hindu, 4 Muslim) are being announced from 14 seats, 10 from the Other Backward Class and 14 from the Minority Class,” Singh stated.

He further added, “Fulfilling our commitment to give participation to eligible Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates on general seats, one Scheduled Caste candidate is being fielded from the Harnaut assembly constituency in Nalanda district.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Among the prominent names on the list is Dr Shahnawaz Alam, a renowned physician from Siwan, who will be contesting from Badhariya.

Other key candidates include Abhaykant Jha (Bhagalpur), Neeraj Singh (Sheohar), Lalababu Yadav (Narkatiaganj), Mantosh Sahani (Kalyanpur), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Sandesh), Azam Anwar Hussain (Bajpatti), Ratneshwar Thakur (Harlakhi), Janardan Yadav (Narpatganj), and Tanuja Kumari (Islampur).

With this second list, the party has now declared candidates for 116 seats in total. The first list, released earlier, featured 51 candidates, 49 of whom are contesting for the first time, while two have prior electoral experience.

Led by Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj has announced its intention to contest all 243 seats in Bihar independently, without entering into any alliances.

Kishor has already launched the party’s election campaign from the Raghopur Assembly constituency in Vaishali district. He is actively campaigning across Bihar, directly challenging both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Grand Alliance (GA).

Jan Suraaj is being positioned as a third political alternative in the state, distinct from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from IANS)