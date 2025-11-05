Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980225https://zeenews.india.com/india/bihar-elections-2025-jan-suraj-candidate-sanjay-singh-joins-bjp-2980225.html
NewsIndia
2025 BIHAR ELECTIONS

Bihar Elections 2025: Jan Suraj Candidate Sanjay Singh Joins BJP

Bihar Elections 2025: Jan Suraj candidate, Sanjay Singh from the Munger Assembly constituency, joined the BJP just a day before the first phase of voting.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Elections 2025: Jan Suraj Candidate Sanjay Singh Joins BJPHe was contesting from Munger on a Jan Suraj ticket. (Image: X/@TheMishra_)

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Singh, Jan Suraj’s candidate from the Munger Assembly constituency, joined the BJP just a day before the first phase of voting. According to sources, Singh, who was contesting from Munger on a Jan Suraj ticket, formally joined the BJP on the eve of polling.

(This is a developing story).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
TTP Warns Of Strikes On Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi - Is a New War Brewing?
Madhya Pradesh
MP’s Bold Move: Animals Damaging Crops Relocated By Forest Dept
Pakistan
Pakistani Forces Kill Two More Civilians In Balochistan
Afganistan
Taliban Says 16,242 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Iran, Pak
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Constituencies, Candidates In Fray- DEETS
Tamil Nadu
103 Gold Coins Found Beneath Centuries-Old Temple Near Tamil Nadu's Javaddu
Bihar Election 2025
'10% Control The Army': Rahul Gandhi's Caste Claim Sparks Row; BJP Hits Back
Delhi air pollution
China Offers To Help India Fight Delhi’s Air Pollution As Levels Turn Severe
Jammu and Kashmir
Film Shooting Resumes In Kashmir Six Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack
S. Jaishankar
India, Israel Ink Deal To Share Advanced Defence, AI & Cyber Security Tech