Bihar Elections 2025: Jan Suraj Candidate Sanjay Singh Joins BJP
Bihar Elections 2025: Jan Suraj candidate, Sanjay Singh from the Munger Assembly constituency, joined the BJP just a day before the first phase of voting.
Trending Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Singh, Jan Suraj’s candidate from the Munger Assembly constituency, joined the BJP just a day before the first phase of voting. According to sources, Singh, who was contesting from Munger on a Jan Suraj ticket, formally joined the BJP on the eve of polling.
(This is a developing story).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement