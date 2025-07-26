Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Son, Tej Pratap Yadav, Says He Will Contest From Mahua
Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav's estranged son, said that he will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections from Mahua.
This move follows his expulsion from Rashtraiya Janata Dal (RJD) after he revealed a 12-year relationship on social media; he later claimed that his account was hacked.
#BREAKING: चुनाव को लेकर तेजप्रताप का ऐलान, निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ेंगे तेजप्रताप यादव #Deshhit #TejPratapYadav #BiharElections | @ramm_sharma pic.twitter.com/unobW2rdMH — Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 26, 2025
(this is a developing story)
