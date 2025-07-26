Advertisement
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2025

Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Son, Tej Pratap Yadav, Says He Will Contest From Mahua

Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav's estranged son, said that he will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections from Mahua. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 08:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav's Son, Tej Pratap Yadav, Says He Will Contest From Mahua Tej Pratap Yadav (Credit: File Photo/ ANI)

Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav's estranged son, said that he will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections from Mahua. 

This move follows his expulsion from Rashtraiya Janata Dal (RJD) after he revealed a 12-year relationship on social media; he later claimed that his account was hacked.

(this is a developing story) 

