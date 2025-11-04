Advertisement
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Constituencies, Candidates In Fray; Check Polling Dates And Timings

The first phase of voting will take place on Thursday, November 6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check the key constituencies to watch in this election.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 09:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Constituencies, Candidates In Fray; Check Polling Dates And Timings

Bihar is gearing up for its Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases — on November 6 and November 11. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), all 243 assembly seats will go to polls across these two phases, with results to be announced on November 14.

The first phase of voting will take place on Thursday, November 6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are the key constituencies to watch in this election.

Raghopur, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav vs BJP's Satish Kumar

Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur against the BJP’s Satish Kumar. Chanchal Singh from Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is also in the fray.

Tarapur,  BJP's Samrat Choudhary vs RJD's Arun Shah

In Tarapur, Deputy CM and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary faces RJD’s Arun Shah, JJD’s Sukhdev Yadav, and JSP’s Dr. Santosh Singh. The seat, a traditional JD(U) stronghold, saw wins in 2015, 2020, and 2021.

Mahua, JJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav vs RJD's Mukesh Raushan vs LJP (Ram Vilas) Sanjay Kumar Singh

Mahua contituency is seeing a triangular contest between Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD), RJD’s Mukesh Raushan, and LJP (Ram Vilas)’s Sanjay Kumar Singh. While Jan Suraaj Party’s Indrajeet Pradhan is also in the fray.

Alinagar, BJP's Maithili Thakur vs RJD's Binod Mishra

The BJP has nominated folk singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur, who recently joined the party, to contest from the Alinagar constituency against RJD’s Binod Mishra.

Lakhisarai, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha vs JSP's Suraj Kumar

Lakhisarai is a BJP stronghold, with incumbent Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha winning the seat consistently since 2015. This time he is contesting against JSP's Suraj Kumar and Congress’ Amresh Kumar.

